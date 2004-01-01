Picking Liverpool's Ideal XI for the 2020/21 Season

The 2020/21 Premier League season; no one knows whether fans and celebrations will be allowed by then, or how many substitutes you'll be able to make, but maybe we'll all be too hooked by the K League by that point to care.





Should 'Project Restart' go to plan and Liverpool succeed in picking up their required six points from their remaining nine games, the Reds will go into the 2020/21 season as Premier League champions.





Their title may come with an asterisk, but I'm sure no one will ever bring that up.





Klopp will face the task that no Liverpool boss has had to contend with for 30 years: rebuilding a squad to defend a league title.





With Liverpool's near impeccable Premier League record this season, improving on their current starting XI is a big ask, but if everything goes swimmingly in the transfer market, let's see how they could line up next season.





GK - Alisson Becker





Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Alisson was the missing piece of the jigsaw when he signed from Roma in 2018, and has quickly emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the top flight, keeping 31 clean sheets in 58 Premier League appearances.





As competent as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius were between the sticks, it's no coincidence that Liverpool have won the Champions League and are within a whisker of claiming their maiden Premier League title since the Brazilian arrived.





Adrian did a stellar job when deputising for Alisson at the start of the season, but the Liverpool number two made a costly mistake during their Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Atlético Madrid, with the Reds ultimately crashing out of the competition and highlighting just how crucial their number one is.





RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The right-back so good at being a right-back he should no longer play at right-back.





Liverpool's homegrown gem has enjoyed yet another stunning season following on from last year's record-breaking assist haul.





Alexander-Arnold's pinpoint distribution and energy are so crucial to how Liverpool play, and watching him almost singlehandedly win the game from full-back during the Reds' 4-0 demolition of Leicester epitomised everything there is to enjoy about the 21-year-old. He won't be leaving Anfield in a hurry.





CB - Virgil van Dijk





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Imagine paying £75m for a Southampton defender and still feeling like you've got a bargain.





The signings of Van Dijk and Alisson in the space of six months have proved decisive in Liverpool's transition from nearly men to the best team in Europe.





The Dutch centre-back has played every game for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, and his calmness and intelligence have gone a long way to ensuring the Reds have the meanest back four in the Premier League.





CB - Joe Gomez





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Dejan Lovren's outing against Watford disproved the theory that all defenders look good when paired with Van Dijk, earning Gomez a little bit more of the credit that he deserves.





Liverpool have won every single league game this season with Gomez in the side, with his performances since December edging the defender above Joel Matip in the Anfield centre-half standings.





The Reds are thought to be in the market for a centre-back in the transfer window - although the impact of coronavirus on footballing finances may limit their summer spending - and Brighton's 22-year-old defender Ben White could be the ideal signing. However, Gomez should still be starting in the heart of the Reds' defence come next season.





LB - Andy Robertson





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The fellow assist king on the opposite flank, Robertson has turned provider for 18 Premier League goals in the last two seasons.





Much like Alexander-Arnold, the Scotland international has become pivotal to how the Reds play with his lethal delivery and ability to bomb forward.





Expect him to be ever-present and just as crucial next season.





CM - Georginio Wijnaldum





FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ATLETICO

The dynamic Dutchman thrives in Klopp's all-action, high-pressing Liverpool side, and has missed just one Premier League game all season.





With Fabinho, James Milner and a fully fit Naby Keita, the Reds are spoilt for choice in their midfield three, but Wijnaldum partnering Jordan Henderson at the base of the triangle appears their strongest combination.





Wijnaldum's contract expires in 2021, and talks between the pair - reportedly at the advanced stage - have been put on ice due to the coronavirus. He may be sold if an agreement cannot be reached, but the Reds would much prefer him to put pen to paper on a new deal.





CM - Jordan Henderson





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What a rags to riches story. The man who was once mocked for his running style by Sir Alex Ferguson, and teased for his transfer fee by nearly every opposition fan in the country has blossomed into one of the most vital assets for the best team in the country.





Henderson's energy, leadership and work rate coupled with his passing range and vision have shone this season, and the Liverpool captain is one of the first names on the team sheet.





With Adam Lallana's contract expiring in the summer, the Reds are expected to be in the market for another central midfielder (coronavirus pending). Norwich's Todd Cantwell has been linked and would be an excellent addition.





CM - Kai Havertz





Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Havertz would fit seamlessly into the Liverpool team, with the point of their midfield triangle the perfect position for the versatile 20-year-old.





Havertz is on Liverpool's radar, having hit 30 goals from midfield in the last two seasons, and has hinted he would like to branch out from the Bundesliga.





However, Bayern Munich are the favourites to land the highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen man and his current employers are holding out for £100m - a fee that Liverpool are unlikely to be willing to pay. But he would be such a fantastic fit at Liverpool that you can't help but dream.





FW - Mohamed Salah





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Salah has hit 91 goals in the past three seasons since joining the Reds from Roma. You can't ask for much more from a forward.





Liverpool have shown an interest in Jadon Sancho, but again will probably be unwilling to fork out the £100m required to prise him away from Dortmund.





Sancho would undoubtably be an unbelievable addition for Liverpool, but where does he fit in?





FW - Roberto Firmino





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with only the financial limitations of the coronavirus tempering talk of the club parting with £50m to secure his services.





Werner would add even more quality to Liverpool's already world-class squad, but would arguably not walk straight into the Liverpool first team, such is the strength of their front three.





Despite his bizarre scoring record at Anfield, Firmino brings so much more to this Liverpool side than goals. His ability to work for the team, bring others into play and his irresistible deft flicks and touches are so vital to everything that is great about this Liverpool side.





FW - Sadio Mané





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

With 64 goals in the last three years, it would take some player to come in and dislodge Mané from his starting spot.





The slightly farfetched addition of Sancho would be unreal, but Liverpool's front three is one of the best - if not the best - in world football.





Their fluidity, creativity and sheer ridiculous amount of running can make them near impossible to play against, as has proved the case time and time again this season. Why change a winning formula?



