We all laughed at them when they said ‘next year is our year’…admittedly next year has been ‘their year’ since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, but Liverpool fans certainly weren’t wrong when they predicted future glory following their near miss in 2018/19.





The Jürgen Klopp juggernaut has steamrolled its way through almost every team that has stood in their way this league campaign. With just two wins separating them from their maiden Premier League crown, the remaining nine games look somewhat of a formality.





While not even ardent Everton fans are clinging onto the hope that Klopp’s men could endure a calamitous late collapse, prior to the football hiatus, the Reds did show a slight kink in their armour as they lost three out of four in all competitions – albeit the defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup being with a weakened side.





With tough fixtures to come against their Merseyside rivals as well as Manchester City and Chelsea, let’s take a look at how Liverpool’s nine remaining league fixtures could play out.





Matchday 30 - Everton (Away)





Gini Wijnaldum notches another in Liverpool's 5-2 victory over Everton

Date: Sunday 21 June

Time: 19:00 BST

Channel (UK): Sky Sports





Despite speculation that the derby could be played at a neutral venue, Everton confirmed recently that the game would take place at Goodison Park.





Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to address the inconsistency which has hampered the Blues for some time now, with defeats to the likes of basement boys Norwich marring sensational results like their 4-0 drumming of Chelsea.





Unfortunately for Ancelotti’s men, one thing Liverpool have in abundance is consistency, and while the Toffees will no doubt be desperate to delay Liverpool’s coronation, the Reds’ firepower should be too much for a leaky Everton defence.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 85





Matchday 31 – Crystal Palace (Home)





Roberto Firmino dribbles away from two Palace men

Date: Wednesday 24 June

Time: 20:15 BST

Channel (UK): Sky Sports





Liverpool’s first home game back sees them host Crystal Palace, with Roy Hodgson enjoying yet another solid campaign at the helm of the Eagles.





Prior to the three-month hiatus, Palace were in fine form and had picked up three consecutive 1-0 wins.





When the two sides met back in November, a late Roberto Firmino goal denied Hodgson’s men a well-earned point - but Liverpool are a different proposition at home. The Reds have yet to drop a single point in their 15 home games this campaign, and despite the omission of the raucous Anfield crowd, expect that run to continue – this could well be the day Liverpool are officially crowned champions of England again.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 88





Matchday 32 – Manchester City (Away)





Bernardo Silva with a late consolation at Anfield

Date: Thursday 2 July

Time: 20:15 BST

Channel (UK): Sky Sports





There’s no denying things haven’t gone to plan for City in the league this season.





Pep Guardiola’s side have already lost three more games this campaign than they did in the whole of their glorious 2018/19 title-winning season, and they’ll no doubt be out to sour the mood should Klopp’s men have already sewn up the title.





Despite City’s faltering league form, their past meetings with Liverpool at the Etihad are cause for optimism. The Reds boast just a single league win in their previous ten trips to Eastlands, and a scarred City side may well prove a dangerous proposition.





Result: Loss





Total Points Tally: 88





Matchday 33 – Aston Villa (Home)





The Liverpool team celebrate a late winner at Villa Park earlier this season

Dean Smith’s first crack at the Premier League with his boyhood club hasn't quite been the fairytale he’d hoped for.





Villa are languishing in 19th spot, two points off of safety. The Villans do hold a game in hand over their rivals, but that’s where the good news stops, unfortunately. Since their New Year’s Day win over Burnley, they’ve picked up just one Premier League win, a stat which will have to change soon if they’re to retain their top-flight status.





Despite a spirited display at Villa Park against Liverpool back in November, Smith’s men should cause Liverpool very little problems.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 91





Matchday 34 – Brighton (Away)





Dejan Lovren in action against Brighton

Another side flirting with Championship football, Brighton fans haven’t seen their team win a game in 2020.





While their defensive record is the best in the bottom half, scoring goals is proving to be Brighton’s Achilles’ heel. A check of the goalscoring charts tells you all you need to know, with centre back Adam Webster their second-top goalscorer on three.





Klopp’s men have had no such issues, notching 66 in 29 league games, and their firepower should be too much even for a stringent Brighton backline.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 94





Matchday 35 – Burnley (Home)





Firmino celebrates his strike in the 3-0 win at Turf Moor

Burnley were enjoying their best form of the season prior to the league’s postponement, picking up four wins and two draws from their previous six league outings.





While a late charge at the European spots seems unlikely, Sean Dyche’s men are well set for a solid mid-table finish, and their well-drilled setup could cause Liverpool issues.





Klopp’s side made light work of Burnley when the two sides met at Turf Moor earlier this season, brushing the Clarets aside with ease in a 3-0 win. Dyche will be keen to avoid a similar score, but the result seems inevitable.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 97





Matchday 36 – Arsenal (Away)





Klopp celebrates as his side triumph over Arsenal

Arsenal are enduring a turbulent season, though the shoots of progression are beginning to show under Mikel Arteta.





The Gunners are unbeaten in the league this calendar year, a surprising stat given their ninth place standing. Draws have hampered their bid for European football, coming away with just a point in 13 of their 28 games so far.





While Arsenal’s home form has been relatively reliable, Klopp’s men seem to enjoy their trips to the Emirates, having gone unbeaten in their last four visits, a run which is likely to continue.





Result: Win





Total Points Tally: 100





Matchday 37 – Chelsea (Home)





Alexander-Arnold celebrates handing his side the lead against Chelsea

By the penultimate game of the season, Liverpool are likely to be playing only for records, while Chelsea may well still be vying for Champions League football.





The Blues are one of just a handful of teams to emerge victorious against the Reds this season, having dumped them out of the FA Cup.





With speculation rife regarding incomings at Chelsea this summer, a whole host of players may well be playing for their future at the club, and this could prove a tough assignment for a Liverpool side whose job is already done.





Result: Draw





Total Points Tally: 101





Matchday 38 – Newcastle (Away)





Mohamed Salah notches in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool’s final game of a memorable season (probably) sees them visit St. James’ Park.





The landscape of Newcastle United could be very different by the time the two sides meet, with a muted takeover reported to be at an advanced stage.





The clash is widely expected to be Steve Bruce’s final game in charge at the club, and while he’ll no doubt be hoping for a glorious send off from his boyhood club, similar to Chelsea there may well be a lot of players playing for their future.





The Magpies have caused more than a few upsets against the odds this season, and this could be another.





Result: Draw





Total Points Tally: 102



