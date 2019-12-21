Predicting Liverpool's Starting XI for Boxing Day Premier League Clash With Leicester

Liverpool will be looking to put daylight between themselves and nearest Premier League title challengers Leicester when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Reds added another trophy to their cabinet by beating Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, but it's back to domestic duties on Thursday as Jurgen Klopp's side take on a Foxes side brimming with confidence.

Here's a look at the XI Klopp could select for what ought to be a brilliant game to wrap up the Boxing Day action.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Made a number of important stops against Flamengo and is renowned as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Should keep his place.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - If not a tad vulnerable at the back, Alexander-Arnold provides a brilliant outlet on the right and can ping balls in all directions. Will be interesting to see how he deals with James Maddison should Leicester's attacking midfielder drift into wide areas.

Joe Gomez (CB) - Probably Liverpool's best player against Flamengo. Has had some issues earning a regular starting spot over the past year due to the form of Joel Matip, but is showing his best qualities at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Yeah, he's good, isn't he? Do we need to say anything else?

Andy Robertson (LB) - A real terrier in defence, Robertson only trails Alexander-Arnold in the assist rankings by one. Was left out of the starting XI for Liverpool's last Premier League game against Watford but should reclaim his spot for the trip to Leicester.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - The lad's brilliant, isn't he? Henderson produces consistently solid performances on the regular and is leading Liverpool to trophies as their skipper. What more could you want?

Naby Keita (CM) - The Guinea international is starting to show the kind of form that convinced Liverpool to splash the cash on him a few years ago. Three goals and an assist in his last four games shows Keita has the attacking quality to thrive for the Reds, and he also seems to be developing a promising connection with Mohamed Salah.

James Milner (CM) - Georginio Wijnaldum remains a major doubt after missing the Club World Cup, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also absent through injury, so Milner ought to start here. One hell of a shrewd signing in 2015 and remains a workhorse as he approaches his 34th birthday.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Probably still not at the level that made him a global superstar a few years ago, but nine ​Premier League goals in 14 appearances can hardly be sniffed at. Has netted three goals in his five appearances against ​Leicester so far.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - The scorer of the winner against Flamengo, Firmino remains a vitally important part of ​Liverpool's attacking machine. Only has four league goals this campaign but often comes up trumps when it matters.

Sadio Mane (LW) - Probably Liverpool's standout performer this season, even if the goals have dried up somewhat in recent weeks. ​Mane is devastating on the break and, like ​Salah, has nine league strikes so far this term.

