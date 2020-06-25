Premier League Accept Special Attendance Request for Liverpool Trophy Presentation

A joint statement released by the Merseyside Police, Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool City Council and the Spirit of Shankly supporters group has urged fans to stay at home during the Premier League trophy presentation on Wednesday night. However, players' families have been approved by the Premier League to attend the historic event.





The Reds were mathematically confirmed as 2019/20 Premier League champions last month, having dominated the division since its start in August.





Jurgen Klopp's side simultaneously broke the records for earliest and latest ever title win, having sealed the deal with seven games still to play, after the competition had resumed post-shutdown.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



With the UK still battling against the spread of the coronavirus and all Premier League action taking place behind closed doors, the Reds have not been able to celebrate their success exactly as they would have liked, following a 30-year wait.





Crowds of fans gathered outside of Anfield to celebrate last month, following Man City's title defence-ending defeat to Chelsea, despite the Liverpool and the local authorities urging fans to stay home.





Ahead of the trophy lift on Wednesday, the club and police are keen to avoid a repeat of scenes which flout social distancing advice.





Thousands of fans gathered outside of Anfield last month to celebrate the title

“On this occasion, the best seat in the house is in your living room. There is simply no benefit to going to the ground and we as a city cannot afford for people to gather in large numbers." Assistant chief constable Natalie Perischine said, via Liverpoolfc.com.





“We are all still in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the last thing anyone wants is a resurgence of cases in Merseyside, with every life lost a tragedy. The last thing anyone wants is for all Merseyside’s patience and selflessness to unravel and for lockdown measures to be reintroduced, as we have seen in other areas.”





Peter Moore the chief executive officer of Liverpool FC added: “Our priority remains on the health and wellbeing of our people, the local community and supporters.





Empty stands have become a feature at every football ground

"We know that winning the Premier League is bringing joy to fans during these challenging times but it’s critical that we all get behind the city’s public health advice to keep Liverpool safe..





Jordan Henderson will lift Liverpool's maiden Premier League trophy at Anfield tomorrow after the newly crowned champions take on Chelsea.





While fans will not be allowed inside the stadium, the special dispensation has been granted to allow family members of the squad to attend, according to the Liverpool ECHO.





After the game against Chelsea, Klopp and his Liverpool players will celebrate their first league title in 30 years on a podium especially erected for the occasion on the Kop.





At present only around 300 people are given access to the behind-closed-doors games but the nineteen times champions have reportedly asked the Premier League for some slight alterations.





Club legend Kenny Dalglish will be in attendance to help hand out medals, while rehearsal videos of the light and pyrotechnics show planned at Anfield have been leaked online.



