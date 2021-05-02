Premier League condemns Manchester United fan protest

The Premier League have condemned the Manchester United fan protest that led to the Red Devils' game against Liverpool being postponed on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters gathered in their thousands outside Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club, with a splinter group also congregating outside the Lowry Hotel in Salford, delaying the exit of the team's bus.

After a lengthy delay, it was finally confirmed that the game would not be played on Sunday with United releasing a statement just before 6pm.

Shortly after, the Premier League posted their own press release, which read: "Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed. This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.



"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

"We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football. The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course."

