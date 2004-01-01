Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer

The summer transfer window is open, with clubs now given the opportunity to strengthen their squads for the 2022/23 season.
Signings that can impact the title race, Champions League qualification, the fight to be the 'best of the rest' and the relegation battle are now in full swing - all 20 teams aided by significant TV revenue and prize money for the positions they finished in last season.
Here's your complete run down of every confirmed transfer involving the 20 Premier League teams.
Arsenal
In
none
Out
- Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) - undisclosed
Aston Villa
In
- Philippe Coutinho (MF) - Barcelona - loan - details
- Boubacar Kamara (MF) - Marseille - free - details
- Diego Carlos (DF) - Sevilla - £26m - details
Out
- Indiana Vassilev (MF) - Inter Miami - loan - details
Bournemouth
In
none
Out
none
Brentford
In
none
Out
- Ben Hockenhull (DF) - Tranmere Rovers - undisclosed
Brighton
In
none
Out
- Jayson Molumby (MF) - West Brom - undisclosed
Chelsea
In
none
Out
none
Crystal Palace
In
none
Out
- Martin Kelly (DF) - released
Everton
In
none
Out
Fulham
In
none
Out
- Fabio Carvalho (FW) - Liverpool - £5m - details
Leeds
In
none
Out
none
Leicester
In
none
Out
none
Liverpool
In
- Fabio Carvalho (FW) - Fulham - £5m - details
Out
none
Manchester City
In
none
Out
none
Manchester United
In
none
Out
- Edinson Cavani (FW) - released
Newcastle
In
- Alex Murphy (DF) - Galway United - undisclosed
Out
- Oisin McEntee (DF) - Walsall - undisclosed
Nottingham Forest
In
none
Out
none
Southampton
In
none
Out
- Harry Lewis (GK) - Bradford City - undisclosed
Tottenham
In
none
Out
none
West Ham
In
none
Out
- Ryan Fredericks (DF) - released
- David Martin (GK) - released
- Mark Noble (CM) - retired
- Andriy Yarmolenko (FW) - released
Wolves
In
none
Out
- John Ruddy (GK) - released
Source : 90min