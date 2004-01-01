Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer

The summer transfer window is open, with clubs now given the opportunity to strengthen their squads for the 2022/23 season.

Signings that can impact the title race, Champions League qualification, the fight to be the 'best of the rest' and the relegation battle are now in full swing - all 20 teams aided by significant TV revenue and prize money for the positions they finished in last season.

Here's your complete run down of every confirmed transfer involving the 20 Premier League teams.

Arsenal

In

none

Out

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) - undisclosed

Aston Villa

In

Philippe Coutinho (MF) - Barcelona - loan - details



Boubacar Kamara (MF) - Marseille - free - details

Diego Carlos (DF) - Sevilla - £26m - details

Out

Indiana Vassilev (MF) - Inter Miami - loan - details

Bournemouth

In

none

Out

none

Brentford

In

none

Out

Ben Hockenhull (DF) - Tranmere Rovers - undisclosed

Brighton

In

none

Out

Jayson Molumby (MF) - West Brom - undisclosed

Chelsea

In

none

Out

none

Crystal Palace

In

none

Out

Martin Kelly (DF) - released

Everton

In

none

Out

Fulham

In

none

Out

Fabio Carvalho (FW) - Liverpool - £5m - details

Leeds

In

none

Out

none

Leicester

In

none

Out

none

Liverpool

In

Fabio Carvalho (FW) - Fulham - £5m - details

Out

none

Manchester City

In

none

Out

none

Manchester United

In

none

Out

Edinson Cavani (FW) - released

Newcastle

In

Alex Murphy (DF) - Galway United - undisclosed

Out

Oisin McEntee (DF) - Walsall - undisclosed

Nottingham Forest

In

none

Out

none

Southampton

In

none

Out

Harry Lewis (GK) - Bradford City - undisclosed

Tottenham

In

none

Out

none

West Ham

In

none

Out

Ryan Fredericks (DF) - released

David Martin (GK) - released

Mark Noble (CM) - retired

Andriy Yarmolenko (FW) - released

Wolves

In

none

Out