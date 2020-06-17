Premier League Eye Neutral Venues for 'High Risk' Matches - Denting Liverpool's Hopes of Anfield Tit

Liverpool will 'almost certainly' miss out on the chance of lifting their first Premier League trophy at Anfield as the Premier League could force the club to play their home matches at neutral venues.





If you weren't already aware, the Premier League has set a date for the 2019/20 season to resume - 17 June - with all games to be broadcast live on television. Naturally, everyone is very excited.





They are... Inevitable. — 90min (@90min_Football) May 29, 2020

The first two games will see Arsenal will travel to Manchester City and Aston Villa host Sheffield United, but the most talked about aspect of English football returning will be the inevitable title win for Jurgen Klopp's Reds - their first league crown for 30 years.





Liverpool boast a 25 point lead at the top of the table and six points from their last batch of games will see them secure the title. However, one of the stipulations of the league resuming is that 12 'high risk' matches may be forced to be played at neutral venues due to fears over fans congregating outside grounds, reports The Times.





These will naturally include Anfield home matches, where it is believed supporters will flock to celebrate with their side when they inevitably win the league. Any home game where they may be able to win the title - as well as away clashes at Everton and City - will be away from Merseyside. London derbies are also included in the 'high risk' category.





Hopes remain among the Reds' camp that they will be able to play at Anfield again before the season is concluded as they could mathematically secure the Premier League title with just six points from their next two fixtures. Therefore, their other home games will boast less significance.





? 17.06.2020



Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Other proposals are set to be discussed during a shareholders’ meeting on 4 June, including the possibility of utilising an unweighted points-per-game system to finalise the table should the season be concluded without all the matches being completed.





Also to be discussed is the £340m rebate owed to broadcasters. This substantial fee could be halved if all the games are completed by 2 August and be repaid over the course of the following two seasons. Each club will pay an equal share, but the Premier League will pay a subsidy for the clubs who figure less frequently on television and therefore earn less revenue.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



