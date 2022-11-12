Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 16

The Premier League has shut up shop for the next few weeks, going out with one last round of action at the weekend.

We saw Man City and Chelsea slip up, while Spurs survived a screamer against Leeds and both West Ham and Everton stumbled further into crisis.

Here are the best goals from the final round of Premier League action before the World Cup.

1. Phil Foden vs Brentford

He absolutely thumped that!!



Phil Foden levels the score for Man City right on half-time with this absolute rocket of a strike! 🚀#EPL pic.twitter.com/QeYsztDg0s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 12, 2022

The result is all that most will remember from Man City's defeat to Brentford, which is a mighty shame for Phil Foden.



He'd have preferred the three points, but this ferocious half-volley isn't a bad consolation prize.

2. Darwin Nunez vs Southampton

Two more goals for Darwin Nunez as Liverpool saw off Southampton.



His first was this composed volley that was set up by a delicious cross from Harvey Elliott. A nice move from start to finish.

3. Harvey Barnes vs West Ham

A bad day at the office for West Ham, who were ruthlessly picked apart by Leicester.



It was a composed finish from Harvey Barnes but that ball from Ayoze Perez is truly sensational.

4. Rodrigo Bentancur vs Leeds

Two goals in two minutes for Rodrigo Bentancur as Tottenham fought back to see off Leeds. We're celebrating the second one here, and it's all about Dejan Kulusevski.



The winger sends his defender to the shops with a glorious feint before setting up his former Juventus teammate for the easiest of finishes.

5. Joe Willock vs Chelsea

What a moment! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CEMtgjn4fc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 12, 2022

Miguel Almiron couldn't find the back of the net against Chelsea but he made up for it by assisting this absolute scorcher from Joe Willock.



The Newcastle man collected Almiron's dribble and thundered the ball past Edouard Mendy, sealing a well-deserved three points for the Magpies.