Premier League goals of the week - gameweek 35

The 2021/22 Premier League season is nearly over, but we've still got time for a worldie or two yet.

Gameweek 35 was all about the relegation battle, as Everton secured a huge win over Chelsea and Burnley turned defeat against Watford into victory in the space of just a few minutes, ensuring we still can't predict how things are going to look at either end of the table.

With this round in the books, let's look back at some of the best goals on show.

1. Naby Keita vs Newcastle

Milner’s brilliant challenge, excellent build-up play and Naby keeping his cool to put us ahead ? pic.twitter.com/dulbR8n3Hu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2022

Any highlight that starts with a crunching tackle from James Milner is a good one.



His challenge started this move and saw the ball end up with Naby Keita, who played a lovely one-two with Diogo Jota to get himself into the Newcastle box.



Keita then showed his composure to send Martin Dubravka to the shops, before firing home to seal a big win for Liverpool.

2. Wilfried Zaha vs Southampton

When Crystal Palace needed saving, there was only one man for the job.



Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to net this fantastic 92nd-minute winner to see off Southampton and ensure that the Eagles' season doesn't peter out after some promising signs.



Predictably tricky footwork gave Zaha the inch of space he needed on the edge of the Saints box, and his low drive proved too good even for this Golden Glove version of Fraser Forster.

3. Yves Bissouma vs Wolves

Brighton were clearly in the mood for goals when they rocked up to Molineux to face Wolves.



2-0 up and cruising with five minutes to go, Yves Bissouma decided he wanted in on the action as he stepped past his man and arrowed home an effort from range.



It was Bissouma's first goal of the season and just his second in the Premier League.

4. Fernandinho vs Leeds

Man City wanted a penalty after Raheem Sterling went down in the box, but this wasn't a bad alternative.



On the day that he became the Brazilian with the most appearances in Premier League history, Fernandinho thumped home his side's final goal in their 4-0 mauling of Leeds from outside the area.



It could end up being his final goal for City, but there are definitely worse ways to say goodbye.

5. Son Heung-min vs Leicester

Apparently Heung-Min Son is right-footed? pic.twitter.com/NQXgVcKoSA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2022

Weaker foot? What's that?



If you're still doubting Son Heung-min's quality, you only need to look at his worldie of a strike to seal Tottenham's 3-1 win over Leicester at the weekend. He cut inside on his left and curled an unreal strike into the back of the net with what is supposed to be his inferior foot. We're not having it.



Son has more non-penalty goals this season than any other player in the Premier League. Could the Golden Boot be in his future?

6. Jarrod Bowen vs Arsenal

Arsenal's lead lasted only six minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/Us1PADHbF7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Jarrod Bowen's strike against Arsenal ultimately meant nothing and has been lost to the crushing reality that West Ham all but officially not going to finish in the top four.



It's a shame, because it was a top finish.



Vladimir Coufal chested a long pass and fizzed the ball into Bowen's feet. He controlled it up into the air, spun and fizzed home a smart volley past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net.