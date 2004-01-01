Premier League interest growing in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele

The Premier League is emerging as a potential landing spot for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, 90min understands.

Dembele’s representatives have confirmed to Barcelona that transfer options are piling up for the Frenchman ahead of the expiration of his contract in summer 2022.

The 24-year-old joined the club for a mammoth deal potentially rising to £135m in 2017 following Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, but is able to walk away from Camp Nou for nothing in June as it stands.

Barcelona are keen to extend Dembele's deal, but it's not proving easy for them to agree fresh terms given the club's financial situation. The player would like a pay rise on his current agreement which is already worth in excess of £200,000-a-week, but Barcelona's capability of matching his demands are under question.

The club would prefer Dembele takes a reduction in wages if choosing to extend, given their spiralling costs and massive debt, though there are a number of clubs from the continent - several in England's top flight - who may be willing to offer the money he wants.

Long-term admirers Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain remain keen and are very much in the mix – whilst Bayern Munich and former club Dortmund are also being kept informed on Dembele's plans.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the prospect of signing the player.

One other club who have also been spoken to are Newcastle United. Now the richest club in the world following their takeover, they are ready to enter the bidding for some big names - although they are not yet in a position to open talks with any player.

Newcastle have confirmed they can’t yet register their interest as they have yet to appoint a manager or sporting director - two key roles in the player acquisition process.

Dembele is yet to play this season, and has had to cope with numerous injuries since move to Catalonia just over four years ago. He has only shown glimpses of the top form he displayed at former clubs Rennes and Borussia Dortmund during his time at Camp Nou.