Premier League Loanees Who Deserve a Chance at Their Parent Club Next Season

A loan move can be pivotal to a young footballer's progression.





If first team opportunities are hard to come by for a youngster, a temporary switch away can be the platform they need to find their feet and announce themselves to the world.





Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson - three examples of players who used the loan system early in their careers to get valuable minutes. Now, one is England captain, one is an £80m transfer target for Chelsea and one will lift the Premier League trophy when the season finishes.





So who are the next crop waiting for their chance to shine at their parent clubs? Here, 90min takes a look at those who deserve their chance.





1. Kyle Walker-Peters - Tottenham Hotspur Southampton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League Despite the shortage of first team right-backs at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho's side surprisingly let Kyle Walker-Peters head to Southampton on loan.



With only Serge Aurier in contention for the starting right-back position, the 23-year old deserves a chance at Spurs next season and, at worst, is viable cover.



2. Grady Diangana - West Ham Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship After performing at a consistently high level for promotion hopefuls West Brom, attacking midfielder Diangana will surely be in contention at West Ham when he returns to east London.



The Hammers have struggled this season and Diangana could inject fresh impetus and youthful exuberance into David Moyes' side.



3. Marko Grujic - Liverpool Grujic has been on loan at Hertha BSC since 2018 Having joined Hertha BSC on loan back in 2018, Serbian midfielder Grujic has impressed during his time in Germany and was even hailed as 'by far the best midfielder at Hertha Berlin in 20 years' by former boss Pal Dardai.



Now 24, Liverpool probably need to keep him or sell on a permanent basis. Given the state of the market, owing to the impact of coronavirus, promoting Grujic to the first team squad makes a lot of sense.



4. Harry Wilson - Liverpool Wilson has impressed despite Bournemouth's struggles this season Despite Bournemouth's struggles this season, Harry Wilson has enjoyed a fairly impressive first season as a Premier League player.



The Welshman has scored seven goals in the league for Bournemouth and with Xherdan Shaqiri potentially leaving Anfield this summer, next season is the perfect chance for Wilson to show whether he's capable of playing a supporting role to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.



5. Jonjoe Kenny - Everton Kenny has just completed a season in Germany with Schalke With Seamus Coleman getting on a bit and Djibril Sidibe only on loa from Monaco, there's a good chance that Everton will look to reintegrate Jonjoe Kenny back into the side.



Kenny has spent the season in the Bundesliga and has made 34 appearances for Schalke, impressing on the whole.



6. Alexander Sørloth - Crystal Palace Sørloth has been in scintillating form for Trabzonspor this season Although his Crystal Palace career got off to a poor start, Alexander Sørloth has been scoring goals for fun since he joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan last summer.



The Norwegian striker has 27 goals in all competitions this season and would be a welcome addition to a Palace attack that's sorely missing a goalscorer.

