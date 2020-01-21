Premier League Manager of the Month Nominations for January - Revealed

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nigel Pearson have been on the four-strong shortlist for January’s Premier League Manager of the Month award. All four have led their respective clubs to impressive months since the turn of the calendar year.

❓ Guardiola

❓ Hasenhuttl

❓ Klopp

❓ Pearson



Vote for your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January  https://t.co/KFxGQGvfFm #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/HcHYp5VSex — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2020

Klopp’s Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title in January, winning all five of their games, scoring nine times and conceding only once.





The most recent victory against West Ham ensured the Reds have now beaten every team in the Premier League at least once this season.

Klopp has already won four out of five Manager of the Month awards so far this season, with Chelsea’s Frank Lampard the only other scoop a prize. The German has tied Guardiola’s record for most awards in a single campaign and could break it if he wins for January.

Guardiola’s Manchester City remained unbeaten in the Premier League in January, winning three of their games to wrestle back second place in the table from Leicester.

The highlight came at Villa Park, where the reigning champions ran out 6-1 winners. But they also beat Everton and emerged victorious in difficult circumstances against Sheffield United.

At Southampton, Hasenhuttl continues to mastermind a resurgence that kicked off in November, with his team putting considerable distance between themselves and the relegation zone and pushing into the top half of the table.

Southampton have impressively beaten Tottenham, Leicester and Crystal Palace this month, while it was only a spirited second half Wolves comeback that led to their only defeat.

Pearson’s Watford have given themselves a chance of staying up this season thanks to a positive run of results that continued into January. The Hornets started the New Year with a noteworthy win against Wolves and built on that by also beating fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

A 0-0 draw against Tottenham was another impressive result for Watford, who are now only still in the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

You can see the January Player of the Month shortlist here

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!