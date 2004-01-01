Premier League players who left their clubs to win trophies - and succeeded

Following the weekend's Carabao Cup final, the debate around Harry Kane's Tottenham future continued. The England international has been in outstanding form for Spurs this season but after losing on Sunday, he is set to end another season trophy-less.

Earlier this month, it was reported Kane is considering leaving the club this summer and who would blame him? For years he's been Spurs' main man, scoring goals for fun and providing his teammates with bags of assists.

If he is to leave north London this summer, he won't be the first to look for a move away in order to challenge for silverware more regularly. Here's a list of Premier League players who have done so successfully in the past.

1. Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2013 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After eight years at Arsenal, Robin van Persie left the north London club to join their bitter rivals Manchester United. The Dutchman was entering the final year of his contract with the Gunners and after it became apparent he wasn't going to renew it, he told Arsene Wenger he wished to move north.



The forward had won an FA Cup with Arsenal but he'd never lifted the big one - the Premier League trophy.



Van Persie said Arsenal's ambitions as a club failed to match his own and in hindsight, he was correct. In his first season with United, he was crowned a Premier League champion - scoring 30 goals and providing 15 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. The now 37-year-old also won the Golden Boot. What a player!

2. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov is a three-time Premier League winner | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dimitar Berbatov initially arrived in the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bulgarian striker signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 for a reported £14m but it became clear very early on in his Spurs career that he was destined for bigger and better things.



Having spent two seasons at White Hart Lane, Manchester United took an interest in the player and tabled a £32m bid for the attacker. Berbatov was a joy to watch, his technical brilliance was on show every time he took to the field and despite at times being criticised for his 'casual' style, he was a huge success at Old Trafford.



He scored 56 goals in 149 appearances for the Red Devils but also proved himself a highly competent provider, producing 26 assists during that period. Berbatov won three Premier League titles, a Club World Cup and a League Cup with United - justifying his move.

3. Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker has enjoyed plenty of success since swapping Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester City | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kyle Walker made his name bombing up and down the right flank in the white of Tottenham but when the opportunity to join Manchester City presented itself, the full-back was keen to make the move.



Spurs were more than fairly compensated having received a fee of just shy of £50m for the player's services. After teaming up with one of the planet's most revered coaches in Pep Guardiola, most would agree Walker took his game to another level.



He's enjoyed much success at the Etihad Stadium so far, winning two Premier League titles and four League Cups to date. Walker and City remain on course for a treble this season so it could yet get better for the 30-year-old.

4. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Luis Suarez was adored by the Anfield faithful during his time on Merseyside. However, for all his efforts and the controversy that followed the Uruguayan around (all of his own making), he never won a trophy with Liverpool.



The striker informed the club he wanted to move on and after he was heavily linked with a move to their Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool eventually sold him to Barcelona for £73.5m.



Having won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey and the Champions League with the Catalans, Suarez will surely feel the move was worth it.

5. Cesc Fabregas

Another one that got away for Arsenal | CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas made his first-team debut at the age of 16 and by 21 he was the club's captain. The Spaniard had won over the fans with his incredible ability and passion for the north London outfit.



However, throughout his Gunners career, bubbling under the surface was a desire to return to his boyhood club Barcelona. Unfortunately for Arsene Wenger, in 2011, Arsenal could hold onto him no longer. Fabregas had expressed his desire to return to Spain and the way things unfolded left a sour taste among Gunners fans.



Fabregas won La Liga with Barcelona and after controversially returning to the Premier League with Chelsea, he won two league titles and a Europa League with the Blues.

6. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Spurs in September 2013 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gareth Bale surpassed most people's expectations of him in a Spurs shirt and after signing for Real Madrid, he took things up yet another level.



The Welshman was unable to carry the Lilywhites to silverware but if anybody still had doubts about his class when he left the club for £85m to join Los Blancos, his four Champions League triumphs in five seasons should tell you all you need to know about his pedigree.



Add to that, he won two La Liga titles in Madrid among other things and on the European stage, he is one of the most decorated players of all time.

7. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015 to join Manchester City | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling signed for Liverpool as a youngster and having broken through into the first-team, he made 129 appearances for the Reds, and fans were understandably disappointed to see him join a Premier League rival.



Since his departure, the Reds have enjoyed Champions League and Premier League glory but even still, Sterling is unlikely to regret the move having won no fewer than seven major trophies in Manchester.

8. Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri signed for Manchester City from Arsenal in 2011 | ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Samir Nasri is one of a long-list of talents brought to the Premier League by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger but who left the Gunners in search of silverware.



His time at the Emirates Stadium coincided with the club's nine-year trophy drought and while Nasri claims Wenger was forced into selling him by his superiors, the 71-year-old insisted the midfielder was motivated solely by money.



After leaving City, the player struggled to rediscover his good form but his move away from Arsenal was vindicated by the fact he won two Premier League titles and a League Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

9. Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand is a Manchester United legend | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand began his career in east London with West Ham United. After impressing there, he was snapped up by Leeds United in a big money move in November 2000. The Whites and Manchester United have long had a fierce rivalry and so when the defender left Elland Road to sign for Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils, it didn't go down well with the Leeds faithful.



Ferdinand went on to become one of world football's best central-defenders. His ability to bring the ball out of defence with the technical security and confidence of a midfielder made him stand out from the crowd.



Six Premier League titles, a Champions League and a League Cup later, Ferdinand is regarded as one of the top-flight's greatest ever. Rightly so.

10. Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell controversially joined Arsenal from Spurs in 2001 | GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Sol Campbell dared to cross the north London divide in 2001 when he joined Arsenal from Spurs. The former Tottenham captain left on a free transfer to sign for the Gunners and, obviously, faced a backlash from Lilywhites fans.



His first return to White Hart Lane was particularly hostile and he was labelled as 'Judas'. Campbell had won just one League Cup with Tottenham and a player of his quality simply deserved more - at Arsenal, he achieved exactly that.



He was famously part of the 'Invincibles' squad winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups under Arsene Wenger's management. He even won the FA Cup with Portsmouth.