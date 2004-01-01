Premier League Players Who Would Benefit From a Championship Loan Move

For a Premier League player, a loan spell to the Championship can seem like a huge step down, but at times it's a necessary one.





Whether they're a youngster in need of game time, a veteran who can't keep up with the incredible pace of the top division, or someone in desperate need of confidence, a trip down to the Championships for a season can be huge beneficial.





So, without further ado, here's 10 Premier League who could benefit from such a move.





1. Oliver Skipp There's high hopes for Oliver Skipp at Tottenham, but regular game time is imperative to the youngster's development Having just signed a new contract, big things are expected of Oliver Skipp at Tottenham Hotspur. The youngster has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Spurs over the last two seasons, but at 19 years of age, regular game time is imperative to his development.



With a loan spell offer from Reading reportedly on the table, he'd be wise to take up the opportunity to play in the second division for a season.



2. Matty James Having struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League over the last few years, Matty James should seek a spell in the Championship A key figure in the side that got Leicester promoted back to the Premier League in 2015, Matty James has never really adapted to life in the top flight.



Restricted to just 15 Premier League appearances over the last five years, James would benefit tremendously from a spell in the Championship.



3. James Garner With first-team football hard to come by, a spell away from Old Trafford would likely benefit James Garner Having made six appearances this season, James Garner has all the makings of a future first-team regular at Manchester United.



Capped at England's Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, playing time is crucial to the youngster's development and a loan spell in the Championship will provide him with vital experience in the early days of what looks to be a promising career.



4. Scott Dann At the age of 33, Scott Dann's time in the Premier League is nearing its end For Scott Dann, it may be time to accept the fact he's not cut out for the Premier League anymore. Sure, he can still put in a solid performance every once in a while, but injuries and a number of years at the top have taken their toll on the centre-back.



At 33 years old, Dann can no longer keep up with the fast paced pressing of the Premier League and would be much more suited to a spell in the Championship - whether it's a loan or permanent move.



5. Harvey Elliot Harvey Elliot will struggled to find game time with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah ahead of him With the majority of his Liverpool appearances so far coming in cup competitions, Harvey Elliot has found Premier League game time hard to come by, and for good reason.



With the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah dominating the wings for the Reds, Elliot will find himself on the outside looking in for the foreseeable future at Anfield. Therefore a loan spell in the Championship would give Elliot the experience and game time he needs to become a real key figure for Jurgen Klopp's side in the years to come.



6. Andy Carroll Andy Carroll's return to Newcastle hasn't gone the way he'd hoped With 15 league appearances and zero goals this season, it's safe to say Andy Carroll's feel-good return to St. James' Park hasn't gone all that well.



Carroll has struggled to stay fit in recent years and with the Premier League continuing to be one of the fastest paced football leagues in the world, the 31-year-old would benefit from a spell outside the division - preferably in the Championship. Who knows, maybe that's all he needs to regain the confidence and goal-scoring form we last saw in him when Newcastle were promoted back in 2010.



7. Tahith Chong Tahith Chong has shown tremendous potential early in his career and could use the regular game time he'd be almost guaranteed in the Championship The second Manchester United youngster on our list, Tahith Chong has shown tremendous potential early in his career and has been capped at every international youth level for Netherlands.



Chong recently signed a brand new deal at Old Trafford and credited boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his focus on promoting youth for his decision to stay. While Chong isn't quite ready for the big leagues, why not let him tear Championship defences apart for a year while he develops? It could be fun.



8. Danny Drinkwater Danny Drinkwater's time at Chelsea has been a disaster and a spell in the Championship may be wise Oh Danny Drinkwater, what happened mate? A key member of Leicester's fairy tale Premier League winning squad back in 2016, Drinkwater sealed a big move to Chelsea a year later and everything has gone wrong ever since.



After just 12 league appearances for the Blues in two years, the midfielder was sent out on loan twice this season, to Burnley and Aston Villa, making a combined total of six appearances between the two spells. It's time to make that drop down Danny, before it's too late.



9. Fraser Forster Fraser Forster's time among the Premier League's elite is all but over While yes, Fraser Forster was tremendous at Celtic this season and turned down a permanent move to the Hoops, in order to fight for his place at Southampton, at this point, it's just not going to happen, is it?



Alex McCarthy has that starting role clamped down, and with Southampton playing so well under Ralph Hasenhuttl recently, it's unlikely that'll change anytime soon.



He does still have a lot to offer though, and any Championship side that lands him would instantly better themselves.

