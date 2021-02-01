Premier League team of the week - round 21

Another week down in the Premier League, and we're still no closer to having a definitive title favourite.

Manchester City sit top of the table having continued their winning streak with three points against Sheffield United. And while Manchester United's draw to Arsenal on Saturday suggested that it could be beginning to look like a one horse race, victory for Liverpool on Sunday means there are just four points separating the league leaders and third place.

With that in mind, here's 90min's team of the week for round 21 of the Premier League.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Dias has been an incredible bit of business | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Vicente Guaita (GK) - Another fine performance from Crystal Palace's Spanish shot stopper. He made four saves and denied Wolves' new signing Willian Jose as his side held on for a 1-0 win.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The England international has had his critics this season, but he seems to have really turned a corner this past week with impressive performances against both Tottenham and West Ham.



Ruben Dias (CB) - Not only has Ruben Dias walked into Manchester City and casually made himself look like the next Paolo Maldini, but he's also revived John Stones' career at the top level. Incredible effort again at the weekend.



Adam Webster (CB) - Webster didn't put a foot wrong as Brighton edged past Tottenham on Sunday night. Seven clearances and seven successful aerial duels, he made Gareth Bale look as if he wasn't interested in playing. Oh, wait.



Cesar Azpilicueta (LB) - It was a true captain's performance from Azpilicueta at the weekend. Sound defensively, but also bagged an important goal to help his side to a vital first win under Thomas Tuchel.

2. Midfielders

Barkley is enjoying his football in the midlands | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pascal Gross (CM) - Gross was on fire for Brighton against Spurs. He provided the match-deciding assist to Leandro Trossard, and went on to create five chances and make nine recoveries for his side.



Stuart Dallas (CM) - Leeds' utility man returned to a more advanced role at the weekend and thrived in said role.



Ross Barkley (CM) - Injury hasn't stopped Ross Barkley from making the most of his loan spell at Aston Villa. His headed winner at the weekend was his third league goal of the season, even if his side were perhaps a tad fortunate to win.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RF) - Salah was back among the goals in the Premier League against West Ham with a well taken brace. The two goals mean that he's scored 20+ goals in every season he's been at Liverpool so far.



Patrick Bamford (ST) - Yes, it's January and Patrick Bamford is still scoring. A goal and two assists makes it 15 goal contributions from 20 league starts this season - his surprising form is key to Leeds' success.



Callum Wilson (LF) - Wilson has quickly proven to be one of Newcastle's best signings in the last few years. Two goals against Everton is yet more proof of his ability; there aren't many who can be out of the game and without the ball for so long, but still manage to score so many goals.