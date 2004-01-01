Premier League team of the week - round 30

Well that was certainly worth waiting for, wasn't it?

Having been forced to endure two weeks of international football and constant reminders of how England were playing teams consisting of plumbers, teachers and mechanics, real football returned this weekend and it was back with a bang.

No fewer than 38 goals were shared between the 20 Premier League clubs in gameweek 30, with the race for the top four and the battle for survival still wide open after some huge results at both ends of the table.

Anyway, we won't keep your any longer. Here's a look at 90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 30...

Premier League team of the week

1. Goalkeepers & defenders

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Conceding twice is hardly something to shout about for a goalkeeper, but Leeds could have had five or six were it not for the England Under-21 shot-stopper. A handful of superb saves kept Sheffield United in the game and he didn't deserve to be on the losing side come the final whistle.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Have that, Gareth Southgate! After being left out of the England squad for their March internationals, the Liverpool full-back reminded everyone of the quality he possesses with a superb delivery which allowed Diogo Jota to open the scoring against Arsenal.



Ruben Dias (CB) - Leicester were far from their best against Manchester City, though the Portuguese rock's performance had a large hand in keeping Jamie Vardy at bay, producing a number of timely interceptions.



Kyle Bartley (CB) - West Brom's 5-2 win at Stamford Bridge was undoubtedly the standout result from the latest round of fixtures and the former Swansea man was a huge part of the victory. Despite being down to ten men, Chelsea still packed a punch going forward and Bartley's leadership ensured his side secured the three points.



Benjamin Mendy (LB) - *Sounds the 'Benjamin Mendy plays two full games in a row' klaxon*. Not only did he complete 90 minutes in back-to-back league outings for just the third time this season, he also played really well and handed his side the lead in the second half. He's yet to play 90 minutes of league football in three consecutive games this campaign - could their clash with Leeds this weekend be the one!?

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (CM) - Arsenal's midfield were completely overran by their Liverpool counterparts, and the Brazilian was instrumental as Jurgen Klopp's side secured a comfortable 3-0 win.



Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - What else is there to say about this man? He could nutmeg a mermaid from about 30 yards away. The Belgian ran the show at the King Power Stadium and produced one of the most pinpoint through-balls you'll ever see as City notched their second of the evening.



Jesse Lingard (AM) - On current form, has there every been a better player in the history of football? We don't think so. J Lingz is back, and his display at Wolves was an absolute masterclass, with his superb solo goal the highlight of the evening. *Decides to pretend he hasn't noticed Wolves' defence looking like four fellas leaving the pub at 11:59pm on June 21*.

3. Forwards

Matheus Pereira (RW) - If West Brom are going to have any chance of survival then this man needs to start doing more, and he certainly produced the goods at Stamford Bridge. Two goals and two assists in the Baggies' 5-2 win had Big Sam purring. Imagine the amount of gravy consumed on Saturday night.



Harry Kane (ST) - While Tottenham's world continues to crumble around them, the England captain scoring goals remains a constant. His two strikes in Spurs' draw with Newcastle saw him leapfrog Mohamed Salah to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Many people scoffed at Liverpool's £45m purchase of this man back in the summer, but he's proving his worth. The former Wolves man came off the bench to bag a brace as the Reds continued their pursuit of Champions League football.