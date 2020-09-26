Premier League Team of the Week - Round 3

The goals continued to fly in on the third weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season – but it was a gameweek dominated by controversy.

Yep, that handball rule - that's why. Contentious calls aside though, it was a weekend of action filled with last-minute winners (well, actually, after-the-final-whistle winners), high-scoring encounters and shocks for good measure.

After yet another breathtaking weekend of Premier League action, here's 90min's Team of the Week for gameweek three.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Illan Meslier (GK) - Meslier made a shaky start to the season in goal for Leeds, but was faultless against Sheffield United. Made a simply outstanding save to deny John Lundstram to frustrate the Blades before Leeds snatched the win late on.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Alexander-Arnold was a constant threat on Monday against Arsenal for Liverpool, providing an outlet down the right and whipping in dangerous cross after dangerous cross. Continued to pick up clever positions all evening, with the Gunners defence simply unable to prevent him from picking out his target. Grabbed his first assist of the season as well.



Fabian Balbuena (CB) - Didn't exactly do anything really spectacular on the ball, but was very confident in his defensive work. Was tasked with dealing with the energetic Pedro Neto, but Balbuena passed this test comfortably. The defender also supported wing-back Ryan Fredericks throughout the game, ensuring there weren't any gaps to exploit. A top display.



Tyrone Mings (CB) - Mings put in a very assured display as Aston Villa eased past Fulham. Not only did he pop up with a goal, the centre-back also dealt very well with the presence of Aleksander Mitrovic at the back. Fulham looked to find their target man as they went in search of a goal, but Mings marshalled the defence confidently, leading by example.



Arthur Masuaku (LB) - As well as somehow managing to keep both Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo quiet, Masuaku also managed to get up field and provide an outlet down the left for West Ham. Operating as the wing-back in a back three appears to suit the 26-year-old, and he capped off an excellent display with an assist for the final goal of the game in the finals seconds.

2. Midfielders

Nampalys Mendy (CM) - Another composed and confident display at the base of Leicester's midfield, Mendy was vital to his side's hugely impressive victory over Manchester City. As well as working hard to nip in and win the ball back for the Foxes throughout the clash, he also showed the necessary quality to cut through the hosts' midfield line and get at the City defence.



Tomas Soucek (CM) - Wolves just couldn't deal with Soucek's surging runs from midfield. Was denied early in the contest by Rui Patricio, but did get his name on the scoresheet with a header at the front post...although that could well be taken off him. Nonetheless, he has become a vital member of this Hammers side, and his dominant display in the middle of the park on Saturday helped the hosts control the midfield battle.



John McGinn (CM) - McGinn could have picked up a place on this list just for his outrageous piece of skill on Joe Bryan. In fact, it was so good that Bryan even fell to the floor after turning and seeing McGinn sprint away, presumably in embarrassment. The Scotland international linked the midfield and the attack excellently, grabbing himself two assists as well. He continued to spot the gaps in Fulham's leaky defence, before either playing incisive passes or carrying the ball forward with real purpose.

3. Forwards

Jack Grealish (LW) - Enjoyed himself against Fulham, popping up in all areas of the pitch and dictating the game. It took Grealish just four minutes to get his name on the scoresheet against the Cottagers with a well-taken goal, and he continued to expose the hosts' woeful defence throughout the contest. Seems to have already developed an excellent understanding with Ollie Watkins as well.



Jarrod Bowen (RW) - Opened the scoring for the Hammers with an excellent finish, cutting in and curling the ball home into the far corner. Went on to grab another goal which was much less impressive, but it was his movement and awareness to pop up in the right place which provided him with the chance to double his side's lead.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - There's just no stopping this man, is there? Sure, Vardy may have grabbed himself a hat-trick against Man City, but it was his work rate and willingness to constantly make the right runs which was once again so impressive. Oh, and his second goal was also exquisite, wasn't it? A top striker, who is seemingly desperate to win the Golden Boot award again.

For more from Adam Aladay, follow him on Twitter!