Premier League title race swings in favour of Man City as Liverpool drop points

Manchester City now have the advantage in the Premier League title race after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds could have gone two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s City had they emerged victorious and really put the pressure on the reigning champions, who are in action against Newcastle on Sunday.

Liverpool are still top of the table by virtue of a superior goal difference, but City now have the opportunity to create a three-point cushion with only a handful of games remaining.

Liverpool were frustrated by Spurs on the night. They peppered shots towards the goal, but Cristian Romero and Ben Davies in particular got in the way of almost everything that was thrown at them and it took a stroke of luck when Luis Diaz’s deflected equaliser beat Hugo Lloris – the vast majority of Liverpool’s attempts during the course of the match were off target.

The expectation is that City will continue to win their remaining games, facing Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa to conclude the campaign after Sunday’s clash with Newcastle.

Even if Liverpool win out their own outstanding games against Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves, they would have to rely on City losing to bring the Premier League trophy back to Anfield.

On top of that, Klopp’s side also have the FA Cup final against Chelsea and the Champions League final against Real Madrid to contend with before the end of the month, putting a huge strain on the squad as they play literally the maximum number of games possible this season.

