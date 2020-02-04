Premier League Trio Chasing Highly-Rated Benfica Defender Ruben Dias

​Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on signing highly-rated Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias.

The 22-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in each of Benfica's opening 20 Primeira Liga matches this season, helping his side keep a hugely impressive 13 clean sheets in the process.

The in-demand defender ​agreed a contract extension until 2024 back in November of last year, with the new deal including a a release clause of €100m. However, this has not deterred his admirers, with ​the Express reporting that Tottenham, ​Manchester City and Liverpool are all still 'interested' in Dias.





City have been keen on Dias for a while, with ​a source telling 90min back in the summer that they were considering making a January bid to sign the player. As for runaway Premier League leaders ​Liverpool , with Dejan Lovren ​likely to leave the club in the summer if another side is able to meet their valuation of around £10m, Dias could be seen as a suitable replacement.





​A source told 90min in November that ​Spurs boss José Mourinho asked the Benfica man's agent Jorge Mendes to keep him informed about the player's future.

The Express now explain that Mourinho could spend as much as £120m on defenders next summer as he looks to replace his ageing backline. Dias is one of the 'top class centre-backs' Mourinho wants, while Bournemouth's Nathan Aké is another target.





The north London side have also shown an interest in Norwich’s 20-year-old full-back Max Aarons and the Express reveals that Spurs 'will make a £15m move' next summer. Elsewhere, Nice’s Youcef Atal is a target, while ​Leicester 's Ben Chilwell is another player who is being monitored.



