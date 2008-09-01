Preston vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction - Carabao Cup

Preston have the unenviable task of derailing a Liverpool side in red-hot form when the two sides meet in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

You've probably seen Liverpool's latest result, a 5-0 mauling of Manchester United which was indicative of just how dangerous Jurgen Klopp's side are at this point in time.

That sounds like bad news for Preston, who find themselves in a relegation battle in the Championship after a run of six draws and two defeats in their last nine games.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Preston vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 27 October, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Deepdale

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel, Carabao Cup on Quest (UK)

Referee? David Coote

Preston team news

Van den Berg is available for selection | Charlotte Tattersall/GettyImages

Liverpool have confirmed that loanee defender Sepp van den Berg is eligible to face his parent club. The young Dutchman has been playing as a right wing-back this season, rather than as the centre-back most Liverpool fans will remember him as.

That's a boost for Preston boss Frankie McAvoy, who has a boatload of issues to contend with. Alan Browne is suspended, while Connor Wickham, Izzy Brown, Ched Evans and Josh Murphy are all out injured.

Liverpool team news

Keita's injury is not as severe as first feared | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

James Milner and Naby Keita both picked up injuries against United and will miss this one, as will long-term absentees Thiago and Harvey Elliott.

Fabinho (knock) and Caoimhin Kelleher (illness) are both likely to miss out, with young Kaide Gordon is still working his way back from injury and is not expected to get another run-out here.

Preston vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Preston: Rudd; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson; Jakobsen, Sinclair.

Liverpool: Adrian; N. Williams, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones; Minamino, Origi, Mane.

Preston vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Liverpool beat Preston in 2008/09 | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

These two sides haven't met since the third round of the 2008/09 FA Cup, when Rafa Benitez's Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Albert Riera and Fernando Torres.

Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1962 for the last game between these two. Preston won that 1-0 as Peter Thompson's goal knocked Bill Shankly's side out of the FA Cup.

Preston vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool will fancy themselves to win | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool have scored a boat load of goals in their last few games, and even with heavy hitters like Mohamed Salah likely to sit this one out, the Reds are still surely going to rack up the goals again here.

To make this worse for Preston, they haven't been scoring a lot of goals themselves, so their chances of winning this one appear very slim.

Will this second-string Liverpool side have enough about them to score six or seven? Probably not, but they should still blow Preston out of the water.

Prediction: Preston 0-3 Liverpool