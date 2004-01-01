Promising Liverpool teenager signs new long-term contract

Liverpool have confirmed teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long term deal with the club.

The 18-year-old has been part of the Reds' first team squad throughout the season but has been offered more minutes recently, scoring his first senior goal in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa before playing 82 minutes of the goalless draw with Chelsea.

Fitness issues for the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson have also opened the door for Bajcetic, who came through the ranks at Celta Vigo before moving to England in late 2020.

He told Liverpool's website: “Obviously I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together. Me and my family are very proud to sign a new contract with this club.

“It feels amazing. It's something I've been dreaming of in these two years I've been here and something that I've been working hard [for] as well.”

“It's crazy. A year ago I was playing Under-18s football and now I've started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year.

“It's amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

Bajcetic played in central defence on his Under-18s debut back in April 2021 before moving forward into midfield before being called into Jurgen Klopp's senior squad for Liverpool's pre-season tour to Thailand and Singapore.

He made his Premier League debut in the 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth and has also featured as a substitute in three Champions League games this season.