PSG 'Contacted' Jurgen Klopp About Replacing Thomas Tuchel Over Christmas Period

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to have been contacted by Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo about replacing Thomas Tuchel as the French side's head coach, but has predictably rejected the advances.

PSG are widely thought to be looking for a new manager for the 2020/21 season despite holding a commanding lead at the top of Ligue 1 and strolling through their Champions League group campaign, with the general feeling in Paris that a more esteemed coach is required if they are to realise their European ambitions.

Massimiliano Allegri is reported to have been among a list of names sounded out, and according to French site Le10 Sport , so too was Klopp amid Liverpool's hectic run of Christmas fixtures.

December has seen the Reds strengthen their grip on the ​Premier League title to ten points with two games in hand ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolves, while they were also crowned champions of the world with a Club World Cup victory in Qatar.

With a lot of work still to do at Anfield, it seems implausible that Klopp would even consider leaving at present. Nonetheless, the French outlet claim to have exclusive information that Klopp was subject to a phone call from Leonardo, who outlined the project in Paris and gauged his interest about taking over in the summer.

The report doesn't say exactly when the conversation took place, only that it was 'before the holidays and Boxing Day', so it seems likely that it came before the news broke on December 13 that Klopp had ​extended his stay at Anfield until 2024.

Regardless, however, the result was the same. Klopp is said to have informed the Brazilian over the course of the call, which spanned over an hour, that he has no interest in leaving ​Liverpool at present, and opted not to follow up on the approach.

The German is expected to stay at Anfield until the expiry of his new deal unless circumstances change dramatically. The Reds have achieved a level of unheralded domestic dominance under Klopp, taking 79 points from the last 81 available, while also winning three continental trophies in 2019 to establish themselves as arguably the best team in the world.

