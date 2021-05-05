PSG eye Mohamed Salah as potential Kylian Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are already planning for life without Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah lined up as a potential replacement.

World Cup winner Mbappe has little over a year remaining on his deal in Paris with no news forthcoming regarding a contract renewal.

Salah is a wanted man | Pool/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign the 22-year-old, though the eye-watering sums of money involved in any potential move would no doubt prove a huge stumbling block should the two parties look to thrash out a deal.

However, that hasn't stopped PSG from beginning to consider their options should Mbappe leave the club this summer, and Le Parisien (via AS) report that Salah is one of the names on their shortlist.

Sporting director Leonardo and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi are both long-time admirers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, though with the former seemingly engaged in talks over a new deal at Barcelona and Juventus signalling their intention to retain the services of Ronaldo beyond this summer, PSG have been forced to broaden their search.

The report adds that Salah wants to leave Anfield at the end of the season having spent four years with the Merseysiders, making him a 'Plan B' for the PSG hierarchy should both Messi and Ronaldo remain with their respective clubs.

Kylian Mbappe's replacement at PGG is already being lined up | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Since moving to Liverpool from Roma in 2017 Salah has become the Reds' talisman and has helped spearhead their charge to numerous pieces of silverware.

His 32 goal haul in his maiden league campaign with the club is the best figure ever recorded in the Premier League since it reduced to a 38-game campaign.

The Egyptian has continued to post impressive goalscoring figures throughout his Anfield career and is currently just seven away from his Premier League century with the club, notching 123 across all competitions.