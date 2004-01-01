PSG 'make contact' with Mohamed Salah & Harry Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are drawing up plans for life without superstar forward Kylian Mbappe and have already reached out to the representatives of both Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Mbappe's contract is set to expire at the end of next season and talks to secure his future have been dragging on for what feels like an eternity. Club director Leonardo recently admitted he was feeling good about the Frenchman's future, but until he puts pen to paper, the uncertainty will remain.

Mbappe's future remains up in the air | John Berry/Getty Images

According to Telefoot's Julien Maynard, Mbappe is prepared to delay his decision until the end of the season, when he will analyse PSG's proposal and consider interest from Real Madrid, and given the possibility of a summer exit is obviously on the table, PSG have started to look at potential replacements.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is a well-known target, but Kane and Salah have both worked their way onto PSG's radar and contact has been made with the pair's representatives to figure out whether a move would be possible.

For Kane, it was manager Mauricio Pochettino who personally reached out to the Spurs man to discuss his future. Kane is understood to be keen to leave Spurs this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League - something Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United won't have helped.

Kane is growing frustrated at Spurs | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pochettino would prefer a reunion with Kane, but club officials are said to favour signing Liverpool's Salah this summer and a meeting was held with the Egyptian's agents last month.

There are no negotiations as of yet, however. PSG's primary goal is to tie Mbappe down to a new contract and talks will continue to be held between now and the end of the season to try and convince the Frenchman that he can achieve his goals at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe wants to be part of a side that can regularly compete for Champions League glory, and although PSG reached the final last year and have one foot in this year's semi-final after beating Bayern Munich last week, Mbappe appears to be unsure staying in Paris would be right for him.

Salah is also on the radar | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Most of the speculation surrounding his future involves a potential move to Real, who have been waiting for Mbappe to hit this point in his contract so they can swoop in with a 'bargain' bid of just over £100m and finally sign their dream target.

There have been conflicting reports over whether Real actually have that money, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting them hard enough to crack a hole in their once-bottomless pit of transfer funds, but PSG feel as though the possibility of the Spanish side making a bid is still there.

