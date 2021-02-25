PSG's sporting director says Kylian Mbappe's future will be decided 'imminently'

PSG sporting director Leonardo has promised an outcome regarding the future of star forward Kylian Mbappe 'imminently'.

The 22-year-old's contract with the French champions expires in the summer of 2022, and Real Madrid and Liverpool have long been touted as potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

Mbappe hit a hat-trick at Camp Nou in a 4-1 Champions League last 16 victory over Barcelona in February, and this stunning individual display intensified the transfer speculation surrounding the forward.

Despite one of the best players in the world approaching the last 12 months of his contract, Leonardo admitted that he was surprised by transfer rumours circulating about the player.

"I have been surprised by some of the talk surrounding Mbappe,” Leonardo told Le Parisien (via AS). “He still has a full season (remaining on his contract). His status at the club is more and more important and he is constantly shouldering more responsibilities.

"Then there is consistency and his career path to take into account. We have been talking to him for some time and the time to make a decision has arrived. We have also been talking with Neymar. We will reach an outcome imminently.”

Mbappe is one of the top earners in world football, ranked fourth in Forbes' list of highest paid footballers in 2020. The France international is reportedly after a salary package to rival that of PSG teammate Neymar whenever and wherever he signs his new deal.

He has been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool - although the pair have been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic - and offered an update on his future following PSG's victory over Barcelona.

"It's very good, I'm happy, I've always wanted to give the best of myself with PSG. It's a shirt that is close to my heart,” Mbappe said. “It would be stupid to play your future on a game, good or bad. If we had lost, to say 'I will not extend because we lost', would have been ridiculous.

“You have to let [speculation go]. I don't listen to what people say. It's a long-term reflection, not a game or two. I always said I was happy here, and with this kind of game I'm even happier.”