PSV director unsure on Cody Gakpo future amid Liverpool & Man City interest

PSV Eindhoven director John de Jong has revealed that he isn't sure how much longer the club can keep star forward Cody Gakpo due to interest from Europe's elite clubs.

The 22-year-old has been one of the stars of this Eredivisie season, registering six goals and 10 assists, and was strongly linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Gakpo ended up staying at the Philips Stadion and even signed a contract extension until 2026, but De Jong has insisted that while the aim is for the winger to stay in Eindhoven, he is aware that Europe's top sides will test their resolve again.

“The interest started early in the season, when he performed well, also with the Dutch national team,” De Jong said to PSV TV.

“My goal is to keep him for the season at all times. I don’t know how long we can keep him out of the hands of the big clubs in Europe. How he performs is the most important thing.

“That [his new contract] says a lot. A nice signal to players in the academy and in this group.

“The path that he goes through from youth player to important base player, to the second captain is beautiful. An example.”

Liverpool and Man City both managed to strengthen in wide areas in the transfer window regardless of Gakpo's commitment to PSV. The Reds beat Tottenham to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz, while City agreed a deal for River Plate and Argentina starlet Julian Alvarez.