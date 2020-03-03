Rafa Benítez Highlights Major Difference Between His Liverpool Side and This Season's Reds

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benítez has identified the lack of investment during his time at Anfield as the main difference between his side and the team with which Jürgen Klopp​ looks set to secure the club's first league title in 30 years.

Benítez was in charge of Liverpool for six years, winning the FA Cup and Champions League, but could only finish second to Manchester United in the Premier League in 2009.

The current boss of Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional was quick to highlight the key details concerning the financial restraints imposed upon him during his spell on Merseyside. Not the first time Benítez has been consumed by the 'facts' of the situation.

In an interview with Spanish publication ​Marca, Benítez explained the economic pressures he endured as Liverpool manager, saying: "We had no money. Our transfer budget, in my last year, was 17 million. So, with that you could not compete.

"We had to try to sell to buy and when you sell [Javier] Mascherano, Xabi Alonso, [Fernando] Torres...it was the only way to try to get closer to the rivals."

Contrastingly, Klopp has not been forced to replace such a large number of key players to date. The support the German manager has enjoyed from ​Liverpool's owners was evident last summer when the club, after a second-placed finish, held onto to all of its first-choice players, including the famous front three of Mohamed Salah, ​Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

Benítez drew a comparison between his circumstances a decade ago to the position Klopp is in today, saying: "This Liverpool has two or three years of very good investment and a lot of success in signings. And then, a coach whose opinion is valued by the owners."

This is not the first time this season that Benítez has passed judgment on his former club, after ​highlighting their weaknesses ahead of the first leg of the Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid.