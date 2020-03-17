Raheem Sterling Refuses to Rule Out Liverpool Return & Admits He Loves the Club

​Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out a potential return to Liverpool at some point in the future, admitting he still has love for the Reds.

After joining Liverpool at academy level, Sterling made 129 appearances for Liverpool's first team before controversially joining City in a £49m deal in 2015 - a decision which still sees Sterling booed whenever he faces Liverpool.

The England international took over the Colossal Sports Management Instagram page to hold a Q&A with his fans, one of whom asked ​Sterling whether he would ever be interested in heading back to ​Liverpool .





As noted by the ​Daily Mail , Sterling didn't rule anything out, saying: " Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool.





" Don't get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It's a team that done a lot for me growing up so…"

Now, don't get that twisted. Sterling is obviously open to a return to Liverpool at some point down the line, but he's obviously not saying that he wants to swap the Etihad for Anfield this summer.





He has also ​failed to rule out a move to Real Madrid on a number of occasions in the past, but he is still a City player and shows no signs of actually wanting to leave the club in the near future.

However, City fans will still be a little annoyed with Sterling for leaving the door open to yet another move - especially when İlkay Gündoğan recently, definitively, ruled out his own switch to ​Real .

The midfielder told ​Marca : " The Spanish league is one of the best in the world, it's very attractive, I can't deny it. But my latest contract renewal wasn't long ago at all. I'm very happy in Manchester and I've never stopped to think about what could happen in the future."





That's how it's done. Take notes, Raheem.

