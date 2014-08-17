Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?

​ A shock return for Raheem Sterling to Liverpool, five years after he left Anfield under a cloud in search of trophies at Manchester City, continues to grab headlines.





Sterling recently acknowledged that he still ‘loves’ Liverpool when asked during a social media live stream whether he would ever consider re-joining the Reds.

The likelihood of such a seismic transfer actually happening seems small, but French publication L’Equipe has insisted that the possibility ‘cannot be ruled out’.

They say that Liverpool could make a move once the club’s exact summer transfer budget is known, suggesting that one of Sterling’s representatives has left the door open in response to the initial explosion of speculation.

That representative is even quoted as saying, “Even if Raheem is attached to Manchester City, he hasn’t forgotten Liverpool, because that’s where he became who he is as a man and as a player.

“Of course, there was controversy surrounding his exit, but since then, time has run its course and everything is possible.”

Current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp never worked with Sterling at Anfield, with the winger’s move to Manchester coming just a few months before the German coach was hired.

Could Sterling Actually Re-Join Liverpool?





There is a degree of plausibility in that Sterling will turn 26 before the midway point of next season and is reaching his peak. Combine that with the UEFA ban hanging over Manchester City that will see the club banned from the Champions League until the 2022/23 campaign at the earliest, assuming it is not overturned on appeal, and Sterling could well seek a transfer.

Kevin De Bruyne is another City tipped to quit the club in that eventuality.

But Liverpool specifically?

If Sterling does intend to leave and City have no choice but to let him go, it is unthinkable that the club would allow him to join their current closest rivals. If he is to be sold, reluctantly, a move abroad to one of Europe’s giants is infinitely more likely.

There is also the issue of money as Sterling would command an enormous price tag as one of the best attacking players in the world. For the same reason that they are not in the market for Jadon Sancho or Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool are not looking for expensive marquee superstars.

It has also been established that the Reds have no intention of breaking up existing front three Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, meaning anyone who does arrive on Merseyside this summer cannot be guaranteed regular starts. That wouldn’t work for Sterling.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, ​a player long linked with Liverpool and likely available for half the price Sterling would command, remains a much more plausible target for the Reds.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!