Raheem Sterling Warns Liverpool That Man City Will Come Back Stronger Next Season

​Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has warned Liverpool that the Citizens are ready to come back with a vengeance next season.

City have been completely blown out of the water by Liverpool this season. It's just a matter of time before the Reds lift the Premier League title by an almost laughable margin, bringing City's reign of dominance to an abrupt end.

Speaking to ​Sky Sports, ​Sterling confessed that Jürgen Klopp's men have been in a league of their own this season, while ​City have been well below par.

"​Liverpool have been far better than everyone in the league and have been consistent, that is why they are top of the league," Sterling confessed.

"We have been slacking, we haven't kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It's in Liverpool's hands and that's it."

However, just because Liverpool are walking the league this year, Sterling was adamant that the Reds will not have such an easy run at things next season.

"We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time," Sterling began.

"But I'm pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure. [It will be] a massive reaction."





The only time that City led the league this season was after the opening weekend, with Liverpool quickly establishing their domestic dominance. City simply could not keep up, and Sterling insisted luck simply wasn't on their side this year.





"I wouldn't say we let it go too easily," he said. "Football is all about momentum, inches, yards, little things from the start of the season.

"A really important moment in our season was when ​Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against ​Tottenham and it got disallowed by VAR. Little things like that take their toll.

"We scored a lot of late goals in our first title-winning season, it started in the third game against ​Bournemouth where I scored the winner, and it built momentum through the season and kept happening.

"We had the belief that we could win games because we had done it so many times, we didn't rush things because we knew we could win, and we knew we could get a chance. We haven't been at our best this season for sure, but there have been little things that haven't quite been the slice of luck."

