Ralf Rangnick urges Man Utd to follow Liverpool example to speed up rebuild

Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United that they could face years without competing for a trophy unless they copy Liverpool's rebuilding method.

Liverpool were well behind Europe's elite when Jurgen Klopp arrived in 2015, but effective tactics and some outstanding recruitment has turned the Reds into genuine contenders to win every trophy available to them this season.

Rangnick will play a part in United's ongoing rebuild in the summer when he transitions into a consultancy role to make space in the dugout for the new manager - expected to be Ajax's Erik ten Hag - and he confessed he will push those around him to follow Liverpool's example.

“I don’t think a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years in order to [reach Liverpool's level]," he said. "I don’t think that is necessary.

“We spoke and how long it took them. It will take two or three windows if you know what you are looking for. If you don’t know what you are looking for, it is a needle in a haystack. If you know what kind of football you want to play and what kind of profiles for each individual position, then it is about finding them and convincing them to come.

“Liverpool finished eighth [in Klopp’s first season]. The year after they didn’t play [European] football at all so the full focus in the second season of Jurgen was on the Premier League and the national cup competitions. Then it took two transfer windows.

“But even in the other transfer windows that came later on there has been a lot of very good transfers and signings. This is what it is all about. It is not complicated. It is not rocket science. But in order to have the best possible wind [behind your sails], you need to know what your destination haven is. If you don’t know that, it is always difficult.”

Rangnick warned United that they may have to sacrifice their title ambitions while they focus on sorting out their squad, but he did stress that emulating Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is unlikely.

“[Thirty years] without a title? I suppose this will not happen because it is pretty obvious what needs to change,” he said. “There needs to be a rebuild for the future. I don’t think this [a 30-year title drought] will happen.”