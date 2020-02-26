Rangers Book Place in Europa League Last 16 After Sealing 4-2 Aggregate Win Over Braga

Rangers became the first side to book their place in the Europa League last 16 with a 1-0 away victory over Braga on Wednesday evening, recording a 4-2 aggregate success over the Portuguese side.
Steven Gerrard's side looked like having their European ambitions dashed during the first leg in Glasgow, falling two goals down against the Primeira Liga outfit with 60 minutes played.
Rangers become the first team through to the last 16
An incredible rally from the Scottish club saw them emerge 3-2 winners, and it was apparent from the opening of the second leg that their confidence from the first encounter had followed them to Portugal.
Scott Arfield was slid through with less than ten minutes on the clock, and he raced through towards the box before sliding the ball to Florian
The absence of Alfredo Morelos through suspension looked like proving as costly as initially expected, with Kamberi's poor control in the box letting the stand-in striker down when placed in a good position.
Once again Rangers were left to rue their finishing as Ryan Kent found himself equally as guilty as Kamberi before him. L
