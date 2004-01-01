Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool are hoping to quickly bounce back from another Premier League setback when they face Rangers in the Champions League this week.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were beaten by Arsenal at the weekend, meaning they have now won only two of eight domestic games so far this season.

Things have been slightly better in the Champions League, with two consecutive wins over Ajax and Rangers following on from a heavy defeat to Napoli on matchday one. But the Reds are already struggling with injuries, with fresh problems to key players cropping up at the weekend.

Where are Rangers vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium Date: Wednesday 12 October

Wednesday 12 October Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)

Matej Jug (SVN) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

Where can you watch Rangers vs Liverpool on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Rangers vs Liverpool highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Rangers vs Liverpool H2H Results

Rangers: 0 Wins

0 Wins Liverpool: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Rangers: WWDDW

WWDDW Liverpool: LWWLW

Rangers team news

James Sands is back from a European suspension although may not return to the starting XI. Antonio Colak could keep his place up front ahead of Alfredo Morelos, but Rangers are without a handful of injured players, including Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Rangers Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Tillman, Davis, Kent; Colak.

Bench: McCrorie, Sands, Yilmaz, Devine, Arfield, Jack, Kamara, Matondo, Wright, Morelos, Sakala.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz to injuries against Arsenal - the latter won't be back until after the World Cup.

The Reds were already missing Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez should come into the team from the start.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Bench: Adrian, Kelleher, Ramsay, Phillips, Henderson, Milner, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Jones, Firmino, Clark, Chambers.

Rangers vs Liverpool score prediction

This is probably the perfect time for Rangers to face Liverpool. The Reds are now without three of their preferred starting back four and have also lost arguably their best attacking spark since Sadio Mane left during the summer as a result of Luis Diaz being ruled.

Add to that the atmosphere of a night game at a hostile Ibrox and Rangers have a chance here.

It is naive to think that Liverpool are completely stripped of superior quality because that simply isn't true. They are absolutely vulnerable.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Liverpool