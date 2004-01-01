Raphinha not expected to push for January Leeds exit

Leeds winger Raphinha isn’t expected to try to force an exit from Elland Road any time soon amid growing rumours of transfer interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

The Brazilian has been keeping Leeds afloat in a difficult second season back in the top flight, scoring eight goals so far – almost half of the entire team’s Premier League total.

Bayern were recently linked with a shock January approach, while stories suggesting Liverpool are keeping an eye on Raphinha have been circulating for a little while longer – in October, his agent even confirmed that an informal approach from Anfield had been made.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Boxing Day that new contract talks with Raphinha are continuing at Elland Road, with the Daily Mirror now adding that the 25-year-old has no plans to actively push for a move at this time.

He harbours ambitions to play at a higher level, which the likes of Bayern or Liverpool would offer, but is not prepared to risk his good relationship with Leeds and their fans by trying to leave when the club is in a precarious position just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds paid Rennes £17m for the Raphinha’s signature in October 2020. He quickly flourished in English football and has stepped up his individual performances another level in 2021/22.

The club could easily turn a handsome profit when the time does come to sell, although they are determined to keep hold of him for the time being and he appears to have no issues with that.

