Raphinha 'really happy' at Leeds amid Liverpool transfer speculation

Leeds United winger Raphinha has said he's "really happy" at the club as speculation over a move to Liverpool bubbles under the surface.

The £17m summer signing has adapted to life in England well after joining from Rennes, taking to the Premier League seamlessly to become an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa's wonderful to watch attack.

His form has led many to suggest a move away could be on the cards, but the Yorkshire side are under no pressure to sell their prized assets while they continue to receiving financial backing from NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, who own a share of the club.

Now, speaking to the official club website, the Brazilian has sought to clarify his future, saying: "I’m really happy and so satisfied to be a part of this club. When I found that Leeds were interested for me and they wanted me and the way they accepted me, the way I was embraced, the way I was treated on arrival here means and I am really happy now.

"Today, I’m really well settled in the city and the club. I thank everybody for their affection. They contributed to this." Raphinha has excited the Leeds fanbase since his arrival, so far notching five goals and five assist in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have been the side most heavily linked with a move, with many suggesting that Raphinha's intense style of play and direct running with the ball would suit Jurgen Klopp's side.

RAPHINHA THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS ?



Leeds have a special, special talent ?pic.twitter.com/EWwxQSyQNL — Goal (@goal) February 9, 2021

However, he claims that he's not looking at other clubs and is looking forward to being able to showcase his talents in front of a crowd at Elland Road - when it becomes possible.

"I’m really happy to be here in Leeds, being part of this institution," he added. "It’s a real pleasure. I’m really enjoying the city...I’ve really been made welcome here.

"I’ve been embraced by all the players, the coaching staff, everybody here at the club, the fans as well. I’ll be a lot happier when we’re able to see all the fans in the stadium. So yes, I’m doing really well."