RB Leipzig Boss Julian Nagelsmann Warns Timo Werner Against Joining Liverpool

​Amid reports that Liverpool are leading the race to sign striker Timo Werner in the summer, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has warned his man about signing for the Reds.

This 23-year-old has gathered plenty of interest, with his goalscoring exploits catching the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Scoring a remarkable 20 goals in just 22 appearances in Germany's top tier in 2019/20, he has become recognised as one of the most exciting attackers in the world.

No wonder, then, that reigning world and European champions ​Liverpool are after his services. However, his head coach has advised him not to be hasty.

Speaking to Sport Bild (via the ​Liverpool Echo) Nagelsmann said: “It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig. He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too."

He added: “The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

Despite his best efforts, and although what he says makes good sense, it's unlikely that these comments will be enough to convince Werner to stay in Germany.

Moving to Anfield would offer the prolific goalscorer the chance of playing alongside the likes of ​Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk - not least to mention the service he would be provided will without doubt be far superior to what he currently receives.

Just imagine him leading the line at the home of the soon-to-be confirmed ​Premier League champions; Liverpool's attack would somehow be even scarier than it already is.

The transfer would also offer Werner some vital competition, with the Reds' existing number nine ​Roberto Firmino. This would likely be a blessing for his career as it would force him to reach new levels and help him to fulfil his sky-high potential.