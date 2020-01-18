RB Leipzig CEO Insists Timo Werner is Happy There Amid Liverpool Rumours

​The CEO of RB Leipzig Oliver Mintzlaff has addressed rumours that Timo Werner could be joining Liverpool in the summer - stating the German international is 'happy' at the club.





The 23-year-old striker has scored 25 goals and picked up ten assists in 30 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

​Liverpool have not been the only club interested in Werner - ​Manchester United , ​Chelsea and ​Bayern Munich have also been linked with the attacker in the past.





The recruitment chief at Liverpool - Michael Edwards - has done deals with RB Leipzig in the last couple of years with the signings of Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino, which will help the Reds in getting Werner in the summer.





According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Reds have already opened negotiations as they look to get in the front of the line for Werner.

#Liverpool are in advanced talks for Timo #Werner. Reds are ready to pay the clause (€58M) to #Leipzig and close the deal until April (when clause expires). #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 15, 2020

However, Mintzlaff played down the speculation and told ​Transfermarkt: "We hear these reports all the time. Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season."

How the 23-year-old will fit in Liverpool's system is unknown as Roberto Firmino currently operates as a 'false nine', which is different to the way Werner plays.

The German also features in a two-man strike partnership so he will have to learn how to lead the line on his own - something he has struggled to do for the German national team, with a return of 11 goals in 29 games.

Germany have lacked a prolific goalscorer since Miroslav Klose retired from international duty back in 2014.

Playing as a lone forward at Liverpool may benefit him when it comes to featuring for his country in the future too as he becomes the only striker in the lineup.





As Liverpool are the best team in the world at the minute and very likely to be Premier League champions as well as a good chance at Champions League glory, it would be no surprise if Werner is tempted to Anfield.





It is worth keeping in mind that Werner is a young, talented attacker who Klopp can improve and nurture into a world class player with time.



