RB Leipzig CEO Insists Timo Werner is Happy There Amid Liverpool Rumours

The CEO of RB Leipzig Oliver Mintzlaff has addressed rumours that Timo Werner could be joining Liverpool in the summer - stating the German international is 'happy' at the club.
#Liverpool are in advanced talks for Timo #Werner. Reds are ready to pay the clause (€58M) to #Leipzig and close the deal until April (when clause expires). #transfers #LFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 15, 2020
However, Mintzlaff played down the speculation and told Transfermarkt: "We hear these reports all the time. Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season."
How the 23-year-old will fit in Liverpool's system is unknown as Roberto Firmino currently operates as a 'false nine', which is different to the way Werner plays.
The German also features in a two-man strike partnership so he will have to learn how to lead the line on his own - something he has struggled to do for the German national team, with a return of 11 goals in 29 games.
Germany have lacked a prolific goalscorer since Miroslav Klose retired from international duty back in 2014.
Playing as a lone forward at Liverpool may benefit him when it comes to featuring for his country in the future too as he becomes the only striker in the lineup.
Source : 90min