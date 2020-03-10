RB Leipzig Chief Executive 'Relaxed' About Timo Werner Amid Strong Liverpool Interest

​RB Leipzig's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted he is 'relaxed' about speculation linking Timo Werner with a move away from the club.

The 24-year-old has been in ludicrous scoring from this season, netting 21 Bundesliga goals in just 25 appearances. The former Stuttgart man has also impressed in the Champions League, registering four goals and two assists.

Werner's performances have helped Leipzig emerge as title contenders this season and Julian Nagelsmann's side are currently in third place, five points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.





Unsurprisingly, the striker has been attracting interest from a wealth of top clubs around Europe including Liverpool and Chelsea. Despite this, Mintzlaff has revealed that he remains calm about the situation.





"I’m deeply relaxed about Werner," he told Sky Germany (via ​Evening Standard ).





"He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave at the end of the season and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023."





Liverpool's interest in Werner has long been established with new details of the Reds' pursuit emerging all the time. In the past, the German has been effusive in his praise for Jurgen Klopp and he has also been described as ​'desperate' to play under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.





Werner is reported to have a relatively low release clause of just £50m, meaning he represents extraordinarily good value in an inflated transfer market.

However, question marks remain over how he would fit into the Liverpool team. Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are one of the most feared frontlines in world football, meaning Werner may have to settle for a limited role at Anfield at first.





A less likely destination the Germany international is Chelsea, with the Blues said to have ​given up trying to sign him last month. Inter are also interested as they search for a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who 90min understand is ​keen on a move to Barcelona.

For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!