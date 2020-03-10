RB Leipzig Chief Executive 'Relaxed' About Timo Werner Amid Strong Liverpool Interest

RB Leipzig's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted he is 'relaxed' about speculation linking Timo Werner with a move away from the club.
The 24-year-old has been in ludicrous scoring from this season, netting 21 Bundesliga goals in just 25 appearances. The former Stuttgart man has also impressed in the Champions League, registering four goals and two assists.
Unsurprisingly, the striker has been attracting interest from a wealth of top clubs around Europe including Liverpool and Chelsea.
"He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave at the end of the season and he doesn’t have to.
Werner is reported to have a relatively low release clause of just £50m, meaning he represents extraordinarily good value in an inflated transfer market.
A less likely destination the Germany international is Chelsea, with the Blues said to have given up trying to sign him last month. Inter are also interested as they search for a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who 90min understand is keen on a move to Barcelona.
For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min