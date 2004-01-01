RB Leipzig expect Ibrahima Konate to join Liverpool

RB Leipzig believe centre-back Ibrahima Konate will join Liverpool this summer, despite reports suggesting the Reds were on the fence about meeting his release clause.

Liverpool reached an agreement with Konate weeks ago and had been expected to pull the trigger on the 22-year-old, but reports in the English media suggested the idea of paying his £30m release clause in full was a problem for the club.

Konate has agreed to join Liverpool | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool are yet to confirm their intention to trigger that clause, but those high up at Leipzig expect it to come soon and are already resigned to losing Konate to the Reds this summer.

It was The Times who first floated the idea of a bump in the road in this deal, suggesting that Liverpool would prefer to avoid spending so much money in one go and would instead prefer a deal which could be paid in instalments.

Release clauses must be paid in full to be activated, although clubs can still agree to deals worth the same amount if they wish to do so.

On top of a final decision on Konate, Liverpool must also decide what they want to do with on-loan centre-back Ozan Kabak.

A long-term target at Anfield, Kabak arrived on a temporary deal from Schalke in January which includes an option to buy for around £18m, but it is not yet clear whether Jurgen Klopp's side will choose to trigger that option.

Kabak has made it abundantly clear that he hopes to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future, saying: “It’s Liverpool. Of course I want to stay.

Kabak wants to stay at Anfield | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

“These five months have been very valuable for my career, my personality. I have met with very good people, very good footballers. I have worked with a manager like Jurgen. Now I have a lot of experience with these stars. I would say they are stars. There are a lot of stars on our team. Even to train with them makes you better.

“You progress with your game even in training. Yes, these five months have been very good for me, I think, regardless of whether I stay or not.”

