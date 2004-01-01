RB Leipzig's Angelino praises 'amazing' Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool clash

RB Leipzig defender Angelino has called Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah 'amazing players' ahead of his side's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Liverpool.

The Reds won the first leg 2-0, thanks largely to a pair of poor individual mistakes from Leipzig players, making them heavy favourites to progress to the quarter finals on Wednesday.

Angelino - who recently signed for Die Roten Bullen permanently from Manchester City following a fruitful loan spell - has acknowledged this, admitting that his team faces a tough task.

Angelino did well in the first leg | ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

"Liverpool have an amazing team," he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "They did not win the Champions League and the Premier League for nothing!

"You can’t be perfect all the time but they have an unbelievable team with great qualities. They have quality up front and when they have [Virgil] van Dijk in the back, it is unbelievable.

"They have great individual players and for sure, they will compete again and get to their best version - but hopefully not in the next match against us!"

He went on to be particularly effusive in his praise for two thirds of Liverpool's legendary forward line: "Salah and Mane’s speed and the quality on the ball - they are amazing players.

"It is a big difference when teams have two players, not one, that are fast on the ball. They can get in behind quickly and they have a good shot also. You have to take care of them."

However, Angelino also pointed out that the pressure was on Liverpool to qualify, which may give Julian Nagelsmann's team an advantage.

Liverpool need a good result on Wednesday | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

"We are in a good position [ahead of the second leg] and the pressure is more on them than us.

We are the underdog and we come from behind," he said.

Liverpool also go into the tie in terrible form. They have lost six out of their last seven Premier League games, with their only win coming against basement dwellers Sheffield United last month.