RB Leipzig's Timo Werner 'Desperate to Play for Liverpool' as Speculation Intensifies

​Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner is desperate to make a move to Anfield this summer as speculation continues to build his future.

Yes, the new year already has one of those transfer rumours that doesn't seem to go away, and there's no sign of it disappearing any time soon.

Werner has been relentlessly linked with the Reds for around a year now, and things look to be pointing in the direction of a conclusion, but a meticulous conclusion at that.

“He [Timo Werner] really wants to move to Liverpool. It looks like the next few weeks might see some movement. They’re going to be trying to do things a little quieter. He’s desperate to play for Liverpool.” [@Simon_Hughes__] pic.twitter.com/oBFL8DgPiz — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 4, 2020

As reported by the Athletic (via ​Anfield Watch), the 23-year-old is very keen to swap the white of Leipzig for the red of Liverpool. The Athletic's Simon Hughes commented on the speculation, assuring that Werner is yearning for the transfer to go ahead.

He said: " He really wants to move to ​Liverpool . It looks like the next few weeks might see some movement. They’re going to be trying to do things a little quieter. He’s desperate to play for Liverpool.”

The report suggests that the Reds would be willing to pay the attacker's £50m release clause, however they must begin negotiations swiftly as this point of the player's contract expires in April. As a result, it would be expected that formal contact regarding a transfer would be made this month.

The German would struggle to jump straight into the starting XI at Anfield, but would certainly be a fantastic addition for manager Jürgen Klopp that would challenge the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah for a spot in the side and therefore enhance performance levels.

Scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, including 21 in the Bundesliga and four in the ​Champions League, Werner has been in scintillating form in 2019/20.

It could even be argued that someone of his calibre would fit into any side on the planet, so his wanting to sign for the world champions is without doubt realistic.