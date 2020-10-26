RB Salzburg Sporting Director Tips Erling Haaland for Liverpool Move

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has given his two cents on the future of Erling Haaland, predicting that the Norwegian will eventually land at Liverpool.

Haaland exploded onto the scene for Freund's side in 2019, and had scored 29 goals in 27 appearances for Austria by the time Dortmund fought off Manchester United for his services in January.

The Haaland train has showed no signs of slowing down since his move to Germany, and eight goals in nine appearances to kick off 2020/21 have taken his total to 24 in 27 for the Bundesliga side. He has scored a goal on his debut in every single club competition he's ever competed in, and he only turned 20 this year.

Another Dortmund target to add to the list for Man United. ? — 90min (@90min_Football) October 26, 2020

“Erling's move really hit us," Freund told Sky90, per Welt. "The talks with Dortmund were short. They told us they had come to an agreement. we didn’t have that much influence on it, but it worked out correctly.

"Many clubs were interested and got in touch. In the end, it was a decision made by the player”.

The interesting bit of the same interview, from a Liverpool perspective, came when Freund was pressed on his future beyond Dortmund. When Lothar Mathaus, host of the show he was speaking on, suggested the idea of a future move to Liverpool, Freund added simply: "He will land there.

Ranking Man City's potential striker signings based on suitability. Imagine if they signed Martinez or Haaland! ? pic.twitter.com/0NfDr24Bh3 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 1, 2020

“He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will and self confidence, he will be able to make a mark on European football in the next ten years”.

Liverpool look pretty sorted for firepower for the time being, with Diogo Jota adding some youthful flair to their well-established forward line. There is a contingent of the Reds' fan-base who would happily see Roberto Firmino shipped out to be replaced by Haaland in January, granted, but for a multitude of reasons, that's just not going to happen.