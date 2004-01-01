RB Salzburg's Patson Daka on Liverpool, Barcelona & facing Luis Suarez

Player Profile: Patson Daka

In-demand Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has confessed he has a soft spot for both Liverpool and Barcelona.

Having taken more of a prominent role following the departure of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year-old Zambian has racked up 20 goals and seven assists in just 23 appearances in all competitions.

Daka has filled the void left by Haaland | Josef Bollwein/Getty Images

That kind of electric form has seen the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan all linked with moves for Daka, and while he did his best to avoid talking about any of the speculation, he confessed to 90min that playing at Anfield fulfilled a lifelong dream of his.

"I've always been a fan of Liverpool and Barcelona," he said. "When we played Liverpool last season in the Champions League at Anfield, it was a very special moment."

A large part of that love of the two sides comes from Daka's admiration of Luis Suarez, who he happily admits helped inspire him to become the player he is today.

Daka grew up idolising Suarez | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

“The other dream was to face Luis Suarez," he continued. "He's the one that impressed me the most. He has always been one of my inspirations since I was a kid. It was really special and I was able to exchange my jersey with him."

While Daka has been trying to base his game on Suarez, it's Haaland to whom he is most often compared. They are both forwards who have taken Salzburg by storm, and giving the hysteria surrounding the Dortmund man these days, Daka knows he has big shoes to fill.

"Obviously comparisons to Erling are flattering, and it's my role to live up to them," he admitted. "I still have a good relationship with Erling and we are still in touch. He's a great person, on and off the pitch. When he was in Salzburg we would encourage each other and try push each other.

Daka knows comparisons to Haaland put him under pressure | YORICK JANSENS/Getty Images

"I do not necessarily aspire to follow in Haaland's footsteps, but every player has the ambition to progress and go as far as possible in their careers. It is not something that obsesses me. The present moment will determine my future.

"When it is my turn to leave the club, a new player will take the limelight and will be considered my successor."

See the full interview with Patson Daka on 90min's French edition.