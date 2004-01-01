Real Madrid demand answers over Champions League final safety issues

Real Madrid have demanded an investigation into the safety issues at the Champions League final which left their supporters 'helpless and defenceless'.

This year's showpiece event was marred by both sets of fans having significant issues accessing the Stade de France.

French police and UEFA have been severely criticised for their handling of the event, with videos circulated on social media showing the latter even using pepper spray on young Liverpool supporters.

Real fans were also on the receiving end of the mistreatment and in a statement the club have called for answers as to why the final was so poorly organised.

"Given the unfortunate events that took place on May 28 in the vicinity and entrances to the Stade de France, including inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid CF would like to state the following in defence of our supporters who were victims of these events," it began.

"1. We want to know what were the reasons that motivated that designation of the venue of the final and what criteria were taken into consideration taking into account what happened that day.

"2. Likewise, we ask for answers and explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless. Some followers whose general behaviour was at all times exemplary.

"We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world.

"As has been clearly seen in the revealing images offered by the media, many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed, robbed and robbed. Some events that also took place when they were driving in their cars or buses fearing for their physical integrity. Some of them even had to spend the night in the hospital for injuries received.

"Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values ​​and objectives that it must always pursue.

"Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities be cleared up so that situations like the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport."

UEFA have already announced that the events of the final will be subject to an 'independent report', while the deputy mayor of Paris has also already apologised to Liverpool fans for the issues they experienced.