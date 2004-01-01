Real Madrid & Liverpool play down talk of record Federico Valverde bid

Real Madrid and Liverpool sources have both played down suggestions that the Reds lodged a record bid for Uruguayan star Federico Valverde on transfer deadline day, 90min understands.

90min revealed in the last week of the transfer window that Liverpool had changed their stance on a new midfielder and wanted to bring one in prior to the deadline. Their scouts pushed for Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves, but Jurgen Klopp opted to take Juventus' Arthur Melo on loan.

It has since been claimed that Liverpool were not only looking to sign Valverde, but they put in a club record-bid of £80m to Real Madrid.

But 90min has been told by sources from both clubs that this was simply not the case, though there is no denial that Liverpool are long-term fans of the 24-year-old.

It is believed any talks were purely between intermediaries on both sides to see if a deal could be done, but there was no contact with the two clubs or the player himself.

Valverde, who is contracted to Real until 2027, is seen as a key figure and the future of the club by not only head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but also the club's hierarchy - he was first signed as a teenager back in 2016.

Real also have no worries about losing Valverde to any club paying his release clause, which now stands at €1bn.