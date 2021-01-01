Real Madrid maintaining 'strong interest' in summer move for Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are continuing their chase of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, with fresh reports claiming they are still 'strongly interested' in securing the Egypt forward's services at the end of the season.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £38m and has already raced to over 100 goals for the Merseyside club, finishing as the team's top scorer in each of his three complete campaigns.

However, despite claiming four trophies in the past three and a half years, Salah's future at Liverpool has been the subject of increasing rumours from outside the club, with La Liga a regularly tipped destination. In an interview last December, Salah didn't quell such talk when he refused to rule out the possibility of moving to one of the nation's giants; Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Further fuel has been added to those particular whispers with the latest report from Sky Sports' Angelo Mangiante, who claims that Real Madrid are 'strongly interested' in Salah and have made the 28-year-old their 'big target for next summer'.

A 90min exclusive in December revealed that, while Salah is not actively looking to leave Liverpool, other members of the squad enjoy a closer relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp. Salah's representatives are considering an exit but Real Madrid may not be the most likely beneficiary of his services.

For the first time this century, Real Madrid didn't spend a single penny on player recruitment in the summer of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the club's insistence on renovating the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, has had an unflattering impact on Los Blancos' finances.

Nevertheless, the unrelenting talk surrounding Madrid's return to the transfer market next summer has centred around their long-held ambition of snapping up Kylian Mbappe. 90min exclusively revealed that Madrid are confident of securing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's prolific forward in 2021.

Mbappe is yet to sign an extension to his deal with PSG, which expires in 2022, presenting Real Madrid with the possibility of securing his services for a reduced fee. Salah, conversely, signed a new contract after a single season on Merseyside, and is tied to the club until 2023.