Real Madrid team bus damaged by Liverpool fans prior to Champions League clash

There's a lot to be said for creating an intimidating atmosphere prior to a big game.

Not only is it a chance to get yourself riled up and excited for the match, it can also unnerve the opposition and possibly hand your side the advantage - something which has never been proved to actually work but, well, we do it anyway.

Real Madrid's team bus was damaged after being targeted by Liverpool fans near Anfield.



(via @ZanySebastien)pic.twitter.com/J9WACAELfE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 14, 2021

One set of fans who've become synonymous with such displays prior to a big occasion are Liverpool fans. You remember the mass gatherings outside Anfield pre-COVID?

Anyway, it seems fans of the Reds have decided that not being able to attend grounds isn't going to stop them rattling their side's opposition, and so some idiots have decided to damage the Real Madrid team bus as it made its way to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Like seriously, what's the point? Breaking bus windows prior to a game because you think it'll help your team win? Do you even know what football is? Do you even know how the sport works?

Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane will be vying for a place in the Champions League semi-final | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In a short video uploaded to ESPN's official Twitter account, a man can be seen scraping away the shards of tinted glass from the outside of the window caused by whatever was thrown at the bus.

Liverpool have released a statement condemning the incident: "We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid's team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening.

"It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible."

This is the not the first time in recent years that Liverpool fans have taken their pre-game 'atmosphere' creation a bit too far.

In 2018, prior to a Champions League clash with Man City, Reds fans hurled objects at the Cityzens' team bus, smashing windows in the process. The club were subsequently fined by UEFA for the trouble.