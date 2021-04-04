Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

The Champions League throws up a mammoth quarter-final clash on Tuesday night when Real Madrid host Liverpool.

The Reds travel to Madrid for the first leg of the last eight in what is a repeat of the 2018 final that saw Los Blancos triumph in a 3-1 victory. The pair of Europe's most successful sides have both endured difficult domestic campaigns, however, and are vying to save their season by progressing to the semi-finals.

Both teams are beginning to pick up their form again as of late though, and the prospect of making the competition's final four makes this one a tense affair.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to watch

When is the match? Tuesday 6 April

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it played? Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

TV Channel? BT Sport 2

Referee? Felix Brych

VAR? Marco Fritz

Real Madrid team news

Hazard is back in contention | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The big blow for Zinedine Zidane's side is the loss of captain Sergio Ramos. A muscle injury suffered during the international break sees him ruled out yet again, despite having only just come back from another injury before the break.

On the flip side, however, they are boosted by the return to fitness of Eden Hazard, who has returned to training and is expected to be with the squad. The Belgian had been ruled out with yet another injury and has featured just once since January, but has made strides forward. Federico Valverde is also set to return in midfield.

Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane were rested at the weekend and started on the bench, likely with one eye on Liverpool's midweek visit.

Liverpool team news

Their Portuguese signing is firing | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

No surprises for Liverpool unfortunately, as long-term absentees mean they are still down on defensive strength.

Jurgen Klopp did claim that midfielder Jordan Henderson will be able to return to training in a few weeks' time, but there is no chance of him returning for the Madrid fixture, and certainly not the first leg.

Diogo Jota came off the bench against Arsenal at the weekend and bagged a brace, giving Klopp a bit of a headache when trying to settle on a front three.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Nacho, Militao; Vasquez, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Mendy; Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, WIjnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Recent results

Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar - La Liga (3/4)

Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid - La Liga (20/3)

Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta - Champions League (16/3)

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche - La Liga (13/3)

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid - La Liga (7/3)

Liverpool

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League (3/4)

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool - Premier League (15/3)

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig - Champions League (10/3)

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham - Premier League (7/3)

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea - Premier League (4/3)

Prediction

Real come into the game in fine form | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Things look extremely tight heading into this heavyweight bout, and it's hard to determine a clear favourite.

Both Real and Liverpool have looked rather similarly mercurial at times this season and been marred by their own pitfalls, but have recently managed to pick up a run of form once again.

But while Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last five, form doesn't quite matter in ties where the stakes are as high as this. The absence of Sergio Ramos will also hurt them.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Liverpool