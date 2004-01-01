Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predicti

Liverpool will bring their Austria training camp to a close with a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have the Community Shield coming up on Saturday and will be keen to build up as much momentum as possible ahead of the season's famous curtain-raiser against Manchester City.

As for Salzburg, their season has already begun. They thumped Austria Vienna 3-0 on Friday, kicking off the defence of their title with a bang.

Here's all you need to know about this game.

Location: Salzburg

Salzburg Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Kick-Off Time: 18:00 (GMT) / 19:00 (BST) / 14:00 (ET) / 11:00 (PT)

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: LFC TV GO

LFC TV GO Broadcast Time: 19:00 (BST)

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: LFC TV GO

LFC TV GO Broadcast Time: 14:00 (ET); 11:00 (PT)

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: LFC TV GO

LFC TV GO Broadcast Time: 14:00 (ET); 11:00 (PT)

Stream: LFC TV GO

Head-to-head results

Salzburg: 0 wins

0 wins Liverpool: 2 wins

2 wins Draws: N/A

Current Form

Salzburg: LLWLW

LLWLW Liverpool: LWW

Salzburg team news vs Liverpool

Samson Tijani and Ousmane Diakite both remain out with nasty injuries, while Kamil Piatkowski and Justin Omoregie are both dealing with minor thigh issues.

That's nothing new for the Austrian champions, but they do have a crunch clash against Sturm Graz - the team who came second last season - coming up on Saturday and might be tempted to rest some of their heavy hitters for this one.

Salzburg predicted lineup vs Liverpool

(4-3-1-2): Kohn; Van der Brempt, Solet, Wober, Ulmer; Sucic, Siewald, Capaldo; Fernando; Sekso, Adamu



Liverpool team news vs Salzburg

Alisson, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain unavailable for Jurgen Klopp, who was handed a boost as Joe Gomez shook off an injury scare to make the bench last time out as Liverpool thumped another Red Bull team in the form of Leipzig.

As with Salzburg, Liverpool also have a huge fixture at the weekend. The Community Shield is up for grabs against Man City, so Klopp will likely start with a far stronger team than he'll finish with.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Salzburg

(4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz



Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool score prediction

These two sides put on a cracker in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage, in which Erling Haaland, Hwang Hee-chan and Takumi Minamino all scored for Salzburg in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield which many saw as the global emergence of the Austrian side.

This one probably isn't going to be as close.

Liverpool are at the end of their pre-season preparation and will be as serious as ever in an attempt to prepare for their clash against City at the weekend, so don't expect them to hold back against a Salzburg side who know this fixture isn't as important as their league campaign which has already started.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 0-3 Liverpool