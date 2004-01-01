Red Bull want Karim Adeyemi to join RB Leipzig

The Red Bull organisation are determined to keep Karim Adeyemi in their network and hope a potential move to RB Leipzig in 2022 will fend off interest from top European clubs.

The Germany international has emerged as one of the most wanted revered young players in world football and looks set for a big move next year.

He has already forced his way into Hansi Flick’s international setup aged just 19 after some stellar performances with Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian champions snapped him up in 2018 from SpVgg Unterhaching, a few years after he had previously been released by Bayern Munich aged 12.

Adeyemi spent time on loan at feeder club Liefering before returning to Salzburg where he has shone, scoring 21 goals in 65 games.

And 90min understands that Red Bull believe Adeyemi does not need to leave the organisation yet and the ideal stepping stone for him would be a move the Bundesliga with Leipzig. The player is open to the idea, having been treated very well by the organisation since arriving in Austria.

Leipzig can offer Champions League football to Adeyemi - although he is already enjoying that with Salzburg - and they also believe landing him would enable them to challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the top German football.

Adeyemi has two-and-half years left on his current deal and should he accept the move to Leipzig he will be offered a huge pay rise.

Bayern and Dortmund are keen on rivalling Leipzig for Adeyemi's services, while Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter and Barcelona have also made contact with his representatives.

Adeyemi has started the new Austrian season in fine fashion, scoring 11 goals in 15 games in all competitions thus far.